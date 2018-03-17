These players will light up Sacramento-area baseball and softball fields this season

While Elk Grove baseball and Sheldon softball are well stocked with star players, here's a peek at five other players of note in each sport:

Baseball

Carter Benbrook, P/INF, Jesuit, Jr.

Washington commit hit .355 with 17 RBIs last season and showed great promise on the mound with 2.17 ERA and four complete games. Other Marauders committed to colleges: Cade Pilchard to Cal, Troy Shields to Sonoma State, Daniel Susac to Oregon State.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Xavier Carter, P, OF, Capital Christian, Jr.

UCLA signee batted .429 with 26 RBIs and went 7-2 for the five-time section Division V champions last season.

Evan Gibbons, P, Franklin, Sr.

Tossed a 15-strikeout perfect game to beat Vacaville this season after winning five games and driving in 21 runs in 2017.

Jack Filby, INF, McClatchy, Sr.

UCLA signee and four-year starter batted .427 last season and played stellar defense as an all-time program great. Teammate Jack Hinrichsen is headed to Cal.

Ryan Holgate, UTL, Davis, Sr.

Arizona commit hit .371 with six homers, 31 RBIs and went 7-2 for the Blue Devils in 2017.

Softball

Gabriella Jimenez, C, McClatchy, Sr.





Batted .565 and slugged nine homers and nine doubles and drove in 36 runs last season.

Makenzie Macfarlane, UTL, Whitney, Jr.

Batted .452 with 11 doubles and 18 runs in 2017 and is off to a .667 clip this season.

Ariyana Miranda, INF, Elk Grove, Jr.

Hit .405 with seven doubles and 23 runs for perennial powerhouse Thundering Herd.

Mia Santos, INF, Kennedy, Sr.

Batted .554 with 16 extra-base hits and 35 RBIs for best Cougars team in years last season.

Vallery Wong, INF, Grant, Jr.

Could be the best player in program history. Hit .537 with 24 RBI and 27 runs in 2017 and team is 4-0 now.

Miss anyone? Tell us about them: jdavidson@sacbee.com