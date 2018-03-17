Season’s ‘amazing experiences’ end for Bradshaw Christian, Colfax in NorCal finals

Saturday was a difficult night for two area teams competing for a shot to cap their seasons at Golden 1 Center.

Ila Lane, a 6-foot-4 junior center, scored 24 points and had 13 rebounds to power Woodside Priory High School of Portola Valley past Bradshaw Christian 59-58 in the girls CIF Northern California Division IV championship, and Argonaut pulled away from Colfax in boys D-V action for a 72-57 victory.

It's the second time Argonaut beat Colfax in the playoffs, the last time coming in the March 3 Sac-Joaquin Section finals by almost the same score (74-57). Nate Sawi had 21 for Colfax. Adison Cramer led Argonaut with 25 and Jared Votaw and Seth Tomczak had 17 and 12, respectively.

The Mustangs of Jackson will play Santa Clarita Christian for the title on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Senior forward and three-sport star Garren O'Keefe scored 24 in his prep finale for Colfax, coached by his father, Terry, an alum of the school. Colfax was in a NorCal final for the first time since 1999 when it fell to Christian Brothers. This is the Argonauts' first NorCal championship.

Anaya Mejia scored 17 for Bradshaw Christian,which survived the season with just six players and won a NorCal opener at 28-2 Union Mine in El Doardo with three after two others fouled out.

Jordan Patterson-Reid had 15 for the Pride and Jasslyn Brown 13.

Longtime Pride coach Mike Ruble said this was one of his "most amazing basketball experiences."

He'll be able to experience more next season as all but one player returns. The lone senior is guard Evon Bince. Otherwise, the returners are all back, each a guard or wing: Brown, a junior; Lani Fall, a freshman; Cookie Marques, a junior; Mejia, a sophomore; and Patterson-Reid, a sophomore. Also, freshman forward Leida Mangang will return after missing the NorCal playoffs with a back injury.

Woodside Priory will play Rolling Hills Prep of San Pedro for the championship on Saturday.