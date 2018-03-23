Activists with Black Lives Matter and other groups blocked the entrance to Golden 1 Center during Thursday night's Kings game to protest the shooting of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers on Sunday. Emily Zentner
A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

CIF state basketball games to be played as scheduled at Golden 1 Center

By Joe Davidson

March 23, 2018 10:04 AM

The California Interscholastic Federation office, located in Sacramento, has confirmed that there are no lingering issues or concerns with Thursday night’s protests of the police shooting death of Stephon Clark on Sunday that has made national news and prevented thousands of fans from entering Golden 1 Center on Thursday to see the Kings play the Atlanta Hawks.

The CIF State Basketball Championships are going ahead as scheduled with no signs of protesters.

The Bee has received a number of emails, calls and social media inquiries regarding the CIF games.

Games start at 10 a.m. Friday, including West Campus of Sacramento playing Sunny Hills of Fullerton at 2 p.m. in the girls Division III championship. Sheldon concludes the events at Golden 1 by competing in the Open Division with the capper at 8 p.m. against Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth, a team that includes the sons of retired NBA players.

The Sacramento area has produced 16 state champions. Golden 1 Center is the host venue for the CIF basketball finals through 2021.

