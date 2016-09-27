Scores & Stats

September 27, 2016 10:42 PM

Tuesday’s Community College and High School scoreboard for Sept. 27, 2017

Bee Sports staff

COMMUNITY COLLEGES

WOMEN’S GOLF

North South Invitational

18 holes at Morro Bay, par 72

Team results: Santa Barbara 629; Sierra 629; Modesto 667; Fresno 692; Reedley 700; Mt. SAC 727; Citrus 740; College of the Desert 749; Irvine Valley 764; Delta 771; Sacramento City 778; Bakersfield 797; Canada 805; American River 815

Individual results (Top finisher and Sierra results only): Sangha, C, 140; Bando, Sie, 145; Kaur, Sie, 153; Curran, Sie, 166; Fang, Sie, 168.

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS TENNIS

DEL ORO 6, ROCKLIN 3

#1 singles–Isaac, DO, def. Attota, R, 6-3, 6-3; #1 doubles–Illustrisimo/Stanley, R, def. Watson/Schmidt, DO, 7-5, 7-5.

ST. FRANCIS 7, MONTEREY TRAIL 2

#1 singles–Ki. Jackson, SF, def. Cummings, MT, 7-5, 6-2. #1 doubles–Parra/Sonntag, SF, def. Naidu/Tran, MT, 6-0, 6-2.

GIRLS GOLF

WEST CAMPUS 311, HIGHANDS FORFEIT

9 holes Bartley Cavanaugh, par 36

Low scorers: Cha, WC, 42; Perez, WC, 63; Liu, WC, 67

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

McClatchy def. Valley 25-18, 25-13, 25-20

Capital Christian def. Mesa Verde 25-14, 25-12, 25-12

Liberty Ranch def. Union Mine 25-21, 25-17, 26-24

El Dorado def. Rosemont 25-15, 25-15, 25-15

