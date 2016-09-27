Tuesday’s Community College and High School scoreboard for Sept. 27, 2017

COMMUNITY COLLEGES
WOMEN’S GOLF
North South Invitational
18 holes at Morro Bay, par 72
Team results: Santa Barbara 629; Sierra 629; Modesto 667; Fresno 692; Reedley 700; Mt. SAC 727; Citrus 740; College of the Desert 749; Irvine Valley 764; Delta 771; Sacramento City 778; Bakersfield 797; Canada 805; American River 815
Individual results (Top finisher and Sierra results only): Sangha, C, 140; Bando, Sie, 145; Kaur, Sie, 153; Curran, Sie, 166; Fang, Sie, 168.
HIGH SCHOOLS
GIRLS TENNIS
DEL ORO 6, ROCKLIN 3
#1 singles–Isaac, DO, def. Attota, R, 6-3, 6-3; #1 doubles–Illustrisimo/Stanley, R, def. Watson/Schmidt, DO, 7-5, 7-5.
ST. FRANCIS 7, MONTEREY TRAIL 2
#1 singles–Ki. Jackson, SF, def. Cummings, MT, 7-5, 6-2. #1 doubles–Parra/Sonntag, SF, def. Naidu/Tran, MT, 6-0, 6-2.
GIRLS GOLF
WEST CAMPUS 311, HIGHANDS FORFEIT
9 holes Bartley Cavanaugh, par 36
Low scorers: Cha, WC, 42; Perez, WC, 63; Liu, WC, 67
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
McClatchy def. Valley 25-18, 25-13, 25-20
Capital Christian def. Mesa Verde 25-14, 25-12, 25-12
Liberty Ranch def. Union Mine 25-21, 25-17, 26-24
El Dorado def. Rosemont 25-15, 25-15, 25-15
