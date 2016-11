Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Nov. 28, 2016

1:39 Family of missing Yuba City couple relieved to hear they are found Pause

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:42 Get a sneak peek at new Arden 14 movie theater

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

1:12 LAPD officers start 420-mile run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

0:55 I-80 fix finally finished?