Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 5, 2016

1:11 Professor uses art to get elementary school students excited about becoming teachers Pause

2:35 Sacramento State professors have impromptu faceoff over criminal justice ideas

0:47 Teacher sees benefit in paid time to collaborate

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:21 After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

1:34 Mayor Kevin Johnson's last State of the City address

0:53 Jerry Brown on climate change: 'I think Washington will come around'

0:33 Sacramento temperatures forecast to hover near freezing

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team