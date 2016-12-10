Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for December 10, 2016

BOYS BASKETBALL
NUIT Tournament
At Nevada Union
Championship
BURBANK 80, WILL C. WOOD 48
Burbank
25
21
13
21
—
80
Will C. Wood
14
13
10
11
—
48
B–Knox 10, Gray 8, Davis 17, Brunner 28, Skelton 3, Yang 3, Bailey 9, Reeves 2. WCW–Nagle 6, Derf 3, Minay 13, Wuvel 5, Strong 15, Wojan 6.
Mark Macres Tournament
At Monterey Trail
Third-place game
Del Oro 72, Pleasant Grove 46
P. Grove
14
8
12
12
—
46
Del Oro
14
18
18
22
—
72
PG–Quinn 8, Dhillon 4, Huddleston 6, Blake 3, Marlon 3, Kranhold 6, Guman 4, Nocon 12. DO–Drake 28, Harrison 5, Wong 7, Pericin 6, Rennie 2, Stahlberg 6, Spin 11, Aibuedefe 3, Stoddard 4.
Delhi Tournament
Championship game
Mesa Verde 53, Venture Academy 40
Venture Acd.
8
4
10
18
—
40
Mesa Verde
18
13
10
12
—
53
VA–Leama 4, Sieera 5, Goldman 8, Toney 8, Meara 3, Kennedy 1, Al 11. MV–Vakulchik 24, Radu 5, Burachek 7, Moorehead 9, Iuco 6, Palacios 1, Ward 1.
Folsom Vista Classic
Folsom 55, Vista Del Lago 26
VDL
9
4
9
4
—
26
Folsom
15
16
11
13
—
55
VDL–Bellis 9, Rama 9, Avdalovic 2, Fairchild 2, Holding 2, Moody 2. F–Abdallah 2, McCain 3, Worsham 3, Max Forbes 4, Johnson 10, Palane 8, Chaira 3, Mason Forbes 20, Butler 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trojan Clash
At Lincoln in Stockton
Championship
LINCOLN-STOCKTON 61, WEST CAMPUS 45
West Campus
10
14
9
12
—
45
Lincoln
19
10
20
12
—
61
WC–Jefferson 14, Rones 14, Adams 3, Xiong 2, Brown 4, Sanchez 2, Marquez 6. L–Low 5, Manipol 10, Tillman 16, Hendrix 23, Leapaga 7.
Roseville Elite Showcase
At Roseville High School
ST. FRANCIS 77, DAVIS 69
Davis
16
16
25
12
—
69
St. Francis
18
23
9
27
—
77
SF–Fairbrook 22, Razo 20, Austin 10, Nicolos 10, Bagatelos 9, Kelly 4, Pank 2. D–Forrester 30, Agnew 15, Oliva 12, Lengtat 6, Malone 4. Arendt 2.
