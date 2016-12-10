Scores & Stats

December 10, 2016 11:31 PM

Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for December 10, 2016

Bee Sports staff

BOYS BASKETBALL

NUIT Tournament

At Nevada Union

Championship

BURBANK 80, WILL C. WOOD 48

Burbank

25

21

13

21

80

Will C. Wood

14

13

10

11

48

B–Knox 10, Gray 8, Davis 17, Brunner 28, Skelton 3, Yang 3, Bailey 9, Reeves 2. WCW–Nagle 6, Derf 3, Minay 13, Wuvel 5, Strong 15, Wojan 6.

Mark Macres Tournament

At Monterey Trail

Third-place game

Del Oro 72, Pleasant Grove 46

P. Grove

14

8

12

12

46

Del Oro

14

18

18

22

72

PG–Quinn 8, Dhillon 4, Huddleston 6, Blake 3, Marlon 3, Kranhold 6, Guman 4, Nocon 12. DO–Drake 28, Harrison 5, Wong 7, Pericin 6, Rennie 2, Stahlberg 6, Spin 11, Aibuedefe 3, Stoddard 4.

Delhi Tournament

Championship game

Mesa Verde 53, Venture Academy 40

Venture Acd.

8

4

10

18

40

Mesa Verde

18

13

10

12

53

VA–Leama 4, Sieera 5, Goldman 8, Toney 8, Meara 3, Kennedy 1, Al 11. MV–Vakulchik 24, Radu 5, Burachek 7, Moorehead 9, Iuco 6, Palacios 1, Ward 1.

Folsom Vista Classic

Folsom 55, Vista Del Lago 26

VDL

9

4

9

4

26

Folsom

15

16

11

13

55

VDL–Bellis 9, Rama 9, Avdalovic 2, Fairchild 2, Holding 2, Moody 2. F–Abdallah 2, McCain 3, Worsham 3, Max Forbes 4, Johnson 10, Palane 8, Chaira 3, Mason Forbes 20, Butler 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Trojan Clash

At Lincoln in Stockton

Championship

LINCOLN-STOCKTON 61, WEST CAMPUS 45

West Campus

10

14

9

12

45

Lincoln

19

10

20

12

61

WC–Jefferson 14, Rones 14, Adams 3, Xiong 2, Brown 4, Sanchez 2, Marquez 6. L–Low 5, Manipol 10, Tillman 16, Hendrix 23, Leapaga 7.

Roseville Elite Showcase

At Roseville High School

ST. FRANCIS 77, DAVIS 69

Davis

16

16

25

12

69

St. Francis

18

23

9

27

77

SF–Fairbrook 22, Razo 20, Austin 10, Nicolos 10, Bagatelos 9, Kelly 4, Pank 2. D–Forrester 30, Agnew 15, Oliva 12, Lengtat 6, Malone 4. Arendt 2.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Comments

 

Videos

DeMarcus Cousins says he was 'horrible' in loss to Jazz

View more video

Sports Videos