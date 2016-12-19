Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 19, 2016

High school sports results from around the Greater Sacramento region. Area high school football coaches are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com.
HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
ANTELOPE 71, VALLEY 46
Valley High
10
5
12
19
—
46
Antelope
19
15
20
17
—
71
V–Lewis 7, Malone 1, Sykes 4, Brown 11. A–Farrell 3, Dobson 5, Green 7, DeA. Pickens 11, DeS. Pickens 3, Hunt 2, Curtis 10, Walser 12, Williams 8, Shepherd 2, Kamminga 8.
NEVADA UNION 53, CHICO 43
Chico
9
13
9
12
—
43
Nevada Union
13
8
10
22
—
53
C–Bohannon 9, Bradley 23, Willis 2, Hamel 2, Bragg 7. NU–Menary 14, Fraser 11, Dal Bon 12, Fay 8, Gardner 2, Loper 4, Jones 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BROOKSIDE CHRISTIAN 51, WEST CAMPUS 38
Brookside Christian
8
11
19
13
—
51
West Campus
10
5
8
15
—
38
B–Henson 8, Stark 13, Weary 20, Lewis 8, Lockard 2. W–Jefferson 11, Rones 2, Brown 2, Adams 13, Xiong 2, Sanchez 2, Marques 6.
FOLSOM 52, ELK GROVE 42
Folsom
14
12
14
12
—
52
Elk Grove
13
12
6
11
—
42
F–Armstrong 8, Gordon 13, Beckman 8, Larocca 8, LaComb 15. EK–Hanks 3, Smith 7, Hardin 5, Demps 10, Chelini 1, McCoy 2, Shulman 14.
BOYS SOCCER
PONDEROSA 1, BELLA VISTA 0
P–Peixe.
WHITNEY 3, DEL CAMPO 2
W–Sato, Sherwood, Palmbaum. D–Wilm, Allred.
