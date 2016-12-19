Scores & Stats

December 19, 2016 10:50 PM

Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 19, 2016

Bee Sports staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

ANTELOPE 71, VALLEY 46

Valley High

10

5

12

19

46

Antelope

19

15

20

17

71

V–Lewis 7, Malone 1, Sykes 4, Brown 11. A–Farrell 3, Dobson 5, Green 7, DeA. Pickens 11, DeS. Pickens 3, Hunt 2, Curtis 10, Walser 12, Williams 8, Shepherd 2, Kamminga 8.

NEVADA UNION 53, CHICO 43

Chico

9

13

9

12

43

Nevada Union

13

8

10

22

53

C–Bohannon 9, Bradley 23, Willis 2, Hamel 2, Bragg 7. NU–Menary 14, Fraser 11, Dal Bon 12, Fay 8, Gardner 2, Loper 4, Jones 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BROOKSIDE CHRISTIAN 51, WEST CAMPUS 38

Brookside Christian

8

11

19

13

51

West Campus

10

5

8

15

38

B–Henson 8, Stark 13, Weary 20, Lewis 8, Lockard 2. W–Jefferson 11, Rones 2, Brown 2, Adams 13, Xiong 2, Sanchez 2, Marques 6.

FOLSOM 52, ELK GROVE 42

Folsom

14

12

14

12

52

Elk Grove

13

12

6

11

42

F–Armstrong 8, Gordon 13, Beckman 8, Larocca 8, LaComb 15. EK–Hanks 3, Smith 7, Hardin 5, Demps 10, Chelini 1, McCoy 2, Shulman 14.

BOYS SOCCER

PONDEROSA 1, BELLA VISTA 0

P–Peixe.

WHITNEY 3, DEL CAMPO 2

W–Sato, Sherwood, Palmbaum. D–Wilm, Allred.

