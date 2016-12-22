Scores & Stats

December 22, 2016 10:59 PM

Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 22, 2016

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

MCCLATCHY 77, RIVER CITY 54

McClatchy

15

21

26

16

77

River City

9

13

15

17

54

RC–Malone 2, Lowery 6, Hardwicke 8, Shivers 2, Smith 18, Mitchell 8, Cole 1, Perminov 4, Snelson 3, Cornell 2. M–Mico 17, Cunningham 8, Narciza 8, Fong 2, Tahara 12, Lavering 5, Durham 6, Hamilton 2, Kanae 3, Canales 7, Brewer 4, Lowman 3.

DEL CAMPO 67, ROCKLIN 61

Rocklin

15

16

16

14

61

Del Campo

9

25

19

14

67

R–Oehler 12, O’Brien 8, Nolan 8, Mata 10, Sparks 9, Siler 6, Brown 2, Purvis 3, Gohl 2, Kendall 1. DC–Jackson 6, Murphy 2, Johnson 6, Je. Jamison 2, Cisco 1, McGinnis 15, Bryant 18, Ja. Jamison 4, Holmes 9, Peppars 4.

DIXON 48, BEAR RIVER 33

Bear River

4

6

16

7

33

Dixon

9

17

9

13

48

B–Pratt 4, Branch 7, Kelly 5, Kunde 5, Vasquez 2, Corippo 4, Smith 6. D–Hattfield 4, Simpson 23, Osario 4, Nagle 8, Giardino 6, Stewart 2, Maghoney 1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CONSUMNES OAKS 60, KENNEDY 46

Consumnes Oaks

24

11

20

5

60

Kennedy

5

10

14

17

46

C–Hess 16, Rosette 13, Lake 26, Coleman 4, Jones 1. K–Umemoto 11, Lauderdale 9, Yep 8, Onodera 3, Fong 2, Patterson 4, Mallory 6, Tanaka.

BOYS SOCCER

FOLSOM 4, RIO AMERICANO 1

F–Ratto 2, Herrera, Cearlock. RA–Lease.

GIRLS SOCCER

WHITNEY 1, PONDEROSA 0

W–Valenzano.

High school sports results from around the Greater Sacramento region. Area high school football coaches are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com.

