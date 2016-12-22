Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 22, 2016

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
MCCLATCHY 77, RIVER CITY 54
McClatchy
15
21
26
16
—
77
River City
9
13
15
17
—
54
RC–Malone 2, Lowery 6, Hardwicke 8, Shivers 2, Smith 18, Mitchell 8, Cole 1, Perminov 4, Snelson 3, Cornell 2. M–Mico 17, Cunningham 8, Narciza 8, Fong 2, Tahara 12, Lavering 5, Durham 6, Hamilton 2, Kanae 3, Canales 7, Brewer 4, Lowman 3.
DEL CAMPO 67, ROCKLIN 61
Rocklin
15
16
16
14
—
61
Del Campo
9
25
19
14
—
67
R–Oehler 12, O’Brien 8, Nolan 8, Mata 10, Sparks 9, Siler 6, Brown 2, Purvis 3, Gohl 2, Kendall 1. DC–Jackson 6, Murphy 2, Johnson 6, Je. Jamison 2, Cisco 1, McGinnis 15, Bryant 18, Ja. Jamison 4, Holmes 9, Peppars 4.
DIXON 48, BEAR RIVER 33
Bear River
4
6
16
7
—
33
Dixon
9
17
9
13
—
48
B–Pratt 4, Branch 7, Kelly 5, Kunde 5, Vasquez 2, Corippo 4, Smith 6. D–Hattfield 4, Simpson 23, Osario 4, Nagle 8, Giardino 6, Stewart 2, Maghoney 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CONSUMNES OAKS 60, KENNEDY 46
Consumnes Oaks
24
11
20
5
—
60
Kennedy
5
10
14
17
—
46
C–Hess 16, Rosette 13, Lake 26, Coleman 4, Jones 1. K–Umemoto 11, Lauderdale 9, Yep 8, Onodera 3, Fong 2, Patterson 4, Mallory 6, Tanaka.
BOYS SOCCER
FOLSOM 4, RIO AMERICANO 1
F–Ratto 2, Herrera, Cearlock. RA–Lease.
GIRLS SOCCER
WHITNEY 1, PONDEROSA 0
W–Valenzano.
High school sports results from around the Greater Sacramento region. Area high school football coaches are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com.
