Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 27, 2016

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saint Hope Elite Classic
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 75, SACRAMENTO 63
Sacramento
21
14
15
13
—
63
Christian Brothers
19
20
18
17
—
74
SH–Pratt 2, Hines 23, Lewis 6, Daniels 19, Moore 3, McKenzie 4, Richardson 2, Sweet 4. CB–Albason 13, Marengo 9, Loftus 2, Perrot 2, Jackson 4, King 44.
FOLSOM 65, KENNEDY 45
Kennedy
10
18
11
6
—
45
Folsom
17
17
15
16
—
65
K–Riddick 16, Fong 10, Coner 6, Burt 4, Furlow 8, Garland 1. F–McCain 22, Mas. Forbes 18, Max Forbes 2, Worsham 7, Johnson 6, Palane 5, Patch 3, Khaira 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monterey Bay Sweet 16
WHITNEY 41, HILLSDALE 26
Whitney
14
12
8
7
—
41
Hillsdale
6
2
14
4
—
26
