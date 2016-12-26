Scores & Stats

December 26, 2016 10:43 PM

Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for Dec. 27, 2016

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saint Hope Elite Classic

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 75, SACRAMENTO 63

Sacramento

21

14

15

13

63

Christian Brothers

19

20

18

17

74

SH–Pratt 2, Hines 23, Lewis 6, Daniels 19, Moore 3, McKenzie 4, Richardson 2, Sweet 4. CB–Albason 13, Marengo 9, Loftus 2, Perrot 2, Jackson 4, King 44.

FOLSOM 65, KENNEDY 45

Kennedy

10

18

11

6

45

Folsom

17

17

15

16

65

K–Riddick 16, Fong 10, Coner 6, Burt 4, Furlow 8, Garland 1. F–McCain 22, Mas. Forbes 18, Max Forbes 2, Worsham 7, Johnson 6, Palane 5, Patch 3, Khaira 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monterey Bay Sweet 16

WHITNEY 41, HILLSDALE 26

Whitney

14

12

8

7

41

Hillsdale

6

2

14

4

26

Area high school coaches are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com.

