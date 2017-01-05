Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 5, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
LINCOLN 70, ROSEVILLE 58
Lincoln
19
16
11
24
—
70
Roseville
15
14
11
18
—
58
L–Harris 2, Levitt 18, Bratcher 4, Leffer 11, Holman 6, Kelly 28, Smith 1. Roseville–Granucci 21, Esparza 2, Cirrincione 4, Russell 2, Hedger 4, Mancha 2, Edwards 13, Richardson 10.
DEL CAMPO 57, FOOTHILL 47
Foothill
10
13
12
12
—
47
Del Campo
16
13
15
13
—
57
F–Johnson 5, Morris 6, Butler 1, Robertson 26, Badhan 9. D–Murphy 2, Je. Jamison 4, Cisco 3, Mcginnis 19, Bryant 13, Holmes 10, Peppars 6.
ANTELOPE 62, CORDOVA 57
Antelope
15
16
20
13
—
62
Cordova
20
9
10
20
—
57
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KENNEDY 56, PLEASANT GROVE 50
Pleasant Grove
7
16
12
15
—
50
Kennedy
23
11
13
9
—
56
P–Asuncion 10, Pizzaro 8, J. James 4, Avila 2, Yamda 3, E. James 13, Griffin 10. K–Umemoto 14, Lauderdale 18, Yep, Onodera 6, Patterson 8, Mallory 2, Tanaka 5.
BOYS SOCCER
FOLSOM 3, OAK RIDGE 1
F–Mattice 3. O–Smith 1.
GIRLS SOCCER
RIVER CITY 3, PIONEER 1
RC–Bandhu 1, Schultz 2. P–Chavez 1.
WRESTLING
RIO AMERICANO 54, MIRA LOMA 18
Area high school coaches are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com.
