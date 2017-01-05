Scores & Stats

January 5, 2017 10:40 PM

Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 5, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

LINCOLN 70, ROSEVILLE 58

Lincoln

19

16

11

24

70

Roseville

15

14

11

18

58

L–Harris 2, Levitt 18, Bratcher 4, Leffer 11, Holman 6, Kelly 28, Smith 1. Roseville–Granucci 21, Esparza 2, Cirrincione 4, Russell 2, Hedger 4, Mancha 2, Edwards 13, Richardson 10.

DEL CAMPO 57, FOOTHILL 47

Foothill

10

13

12

12

47

Del Campo

16

13

15

13

57

F–Johnson 5, Morris 6, Butler 1, Robertson 26, Badhan 9. D–Murphy 2, Je. Jamison 4, Cisco 3, Mcginnis 19, Bryant 13, Holmes 10, Peppars 6.

ANTELOPE 62, CORDOVA 57

Antelope

15

16

20

13

62

Cordova

20

9

10

20

57

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KENNEDY 56, PLEASANT GROVE 50

Pleasant Grove

7

16

12

15

50

Kennedy

23

11

13

9

56

P–Asuncion 10, Pizzaro 8, J. James 4, Avila 2, Yamda 3, E. James 13, Griffin 10. K–Umemoto 14, Lauderdale 18, Yep, Onodera 6, Patterson 8, Mallory 2, Tanaka 5.

BOYS SOCCER

FOLSOM 3, OAK RIDGE 1

F–Mattice 3. O–Smith 1.

GIRLS SOCCER

RIVER CITY 3, PIONEER 1

RC–Bandhu 1, Schultz 2. P–Chavez 1.

WRESTLING

RIO AMERICANO 54, MIRA LOMA 18

Area high school coaches are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com.

