January 9, 2017 11:14 PM

Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 9, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

BURBANK 76, JOHNSON 37

Burbank

25

19

25

7

76

Johnson

7

10

13

7

37

B–Gray 7, Hardin 2, Davis 12, Bruner 36, Hunter 6, Bailey 11, Reeves 2. J–Foxx 1, Ramey 3, Muqeet 2, Johnson 15, Phillips 1, Cosey 4, Pringle 11.

ROSEVILLE 65, DEL CAMPO 51

Del Campo

10

12

14

15

51

Roseville

21

11

6

27

65

DC–Murphy 3, Jamison 11, Sisco 5, McGinnis 12, Bryant 14, Holmes 2, Nagle 4. R–Granucci 27, Del Rosario 4, Cirrincione 7, Russell 1, Mancha 6, Edwards 10, Richardson 10.

MCCLATCHY 74, FLORIN 34

Florin

7

5

10

12

34

McClatchy

19

19

23

13

74

F–Not reported. M–Mico 9, Cunningham 4, Narciza 14, Lavering 20, Graves 16, Kanae 5, Canales 2, Lowman 4.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST CAMPUS 65, BROOKSIDE CHRISTIAN 57

West Campus

14

19

15

17

65

Brookside Christian

20

10

6

21

57

WC–Jefferson 12, Rones 7, Dent 2, Adams 12, Na. Johnson 8, Ni. Johnson 4, Sanchez 2, Marques 18. B–Henson 11, Weary 16, Stark 16, Lewis 9, Jones 5.

RIVER VALLEY 57, WOODLAND 20

Woodland

4

5

6

5

20

River Valley

18

15

21

3

57

W–Reimer 3, Schneider 2, Matamoros 6, Saucedo 1, Montez 8. RV–Vasquez 3, Walker-Brown 9, Gonzalez 7, Frasle 4, Mendoza 8, Dahlstrom 2, Castillo 6, Sanders 2, Khangura 1, Francis 15.

ANTELOPE 72, PONDEROSA 42

Ponderosa

7

13

14

8

42

Antelope

20

23

14

16

73

P–King 9, Russell 9, Chapman 3, Day 7, Pensa 3, Winter 4, Blaine 6, Bist 1. A–Hardy 5, Jordan 4, Sands 16, Washington 6, Goodwin 9, Agers-Sessoms 5, Hawkins 10, Spann 14, Lewis 3.

ROSEVILLE 73, DEL CAMPO 54

Roseville

14

21

25

13

73

Del Campo

15

13

10

16

54

R–McKay 15, Errecart 2, Bowen-Seay 8, Sanders 5, Rubey 3, Bautista 10, Loughran 4, Beam 4, Kranig 6, L. Amos 2, Nicholson 6, M. Amos 2, McCurry 6. DC–Allen 8, Hubbard 2, Pruitt 5, Mason 2, Murphy 4, Meehan 13, Gibson 2, Lathe 19.

WHITNEY 63, BELLA VISTA 34

Bella Vista

8

4

10

12

34

Whitney

8

12

24

19

63

BV–Vanorman 5, Thomas 4, Jensen 4, Deluz 6, York 2, Hilliard 13. W–Uriarte 11, Mk. Macfarlane 2, Mz. Macfarlane 11, McCarrick 15, Lewis 6, Brustman 11, Baker 3, Cox 4.

FOOTHILL (SAC) 65, GRANT 35

Foothill (Sacramento)

18

9

18

20

65

Grant

10

13

4

8

35

F–King 8, M. Jackson 6, Valentine 3, Dempsey 12, B. Sanders 10, Dunson 2, M. Sanders 22, Bouie 2. G–Smith 14, Davis 7, Eugene 3, Vasquez 8, Hobby 3.

CENTER 51, EL CAMINO 40 (OT)

El Camino

8

9

16

7

0

40

Center

11

11

11

7

11

51

EC–Door 2, Hanson 6, Mijares 8, Coleman 10, Carson 7, Jones 7. C–Hughes 20, Bowens 10, Hullum 3, Galloway 9, Boone 2, Bell 7.

SACRAMENTO 63, KENNEDY 42

Kennedy

13

10

6

13

42

Sacramento

17

11

14

21

63

K–Umemoto 11, Thomas 2, Lauderdale 11, Yep 11, Patterson 5, Tanaka 2. S–McMillan 4, R. Brown 3, Avent 7, Toler 3, Harris 2, Blount 9, Johnson 2, S. Brown 6, Walters 16, Edwards 2, Lawrence 5, Gomez 3.

Area high school coaches are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com.

