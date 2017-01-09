Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 9, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
BURBANK 76, JOHNSON 37
Burbank
25
19
25
7
—
76
Johnson
7
10
13
7
—
37
B–Gray 7, Hardin 2, Davis 12, Bruner 36, Hunter 6, Bailey 11, Reeves 2. J–Foxx 1, Ramey 3, Muqeet 2, Johnson 15, Phillips 1, Cosey 4, Pringle 11.
ROSEVILLE 65, DEL CAMPO 51
Del Campo
10
12
14
15
—
51
Roseville
21
11
6
27
—
65
DC–Murphy 3, Jamison 11, Sisco 5, McGinnis 12, Bryant 14, Holmes 2, Nagle 4. R–Granucci 27, Del Rosario 4, Cirrincione 7, Russell 1, Mancha 6, Edwards 10, Richardson 10.
MCCLATCHY 74, FLORIN 34
Florin
7
5
10
12
—
34
McClatchy
19
19
23
13
—
74
F–Not reported. M–Mico 9, Cunningham 4, Narciza 14, Lavering 20, Graves 16, Kanae 5, Canales 2, Lowman 4.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST CAMPUS 65, BROOKSIDE CHRISTIAN 57
West Campus
14
19
15
17
—
65
Brookside Christian
20
10
6
21
—
57
WC–Jefferson 12, Rones 7, Dent 2, Adams 12, Na. Johnson 8, Ni. Johnson 4, Sanchez 2, Marques 18. B–Henson 11, Weary 16, Stark 16, Lewis 9, Jones 5.
RIVER VALLEY 57, WOODLAND 20
Woodland
4
5
6
5
—
20
River Valley
18
15
21
3
—
57
W–Reimer 3, Schneider 2, Matamoros 6, Saucedo 1, Montez 8. RV–Vasquez 3, Walker-Brown 9, Gonzalez 7, Frasle 4, Mendoza 8, Dahlstrom 2, Castillo 6, Sanders 2, Khangura 1, Francis 15.
ANTELOPE 72, PONDEROSA 42
Ponderosa
7
13
14
8
—
42
Antelope
20
23
14
16
—
73
P–King 9, Russell 9, Chapman 3, Day 7, Pensa 3, Winter 4, Blaine 6, Bist 1. A–Hardy 5, Jordan 4, Sands 16, Washington 6, Goodwin 9, Agers-Sessoms 5, Hawkins 10, Spann 14, Lewis 3.
ROSEVILLE 73, DEL CAMPO 54
Roseville
14
21
25
13
—
73
Del Campo
15
13
10
16
—
54
R–McKay 15, Errecart 2, Bowen-Seay 8, Sanders 5, Rubey 3, Bautista 10, Loughran 4, Beam 4, Kranig 6, L. Amos 2, Nicholson 6, M. Amos 2, McCurry 6. DC–Allen 8, Hubbard 2, Pruitt 5, Mason 2, Murphy 4, Meehan 13, Gibson 2, Lathe 19.
WHITNEY 63, BELLA VISTA 34
Bella Vista
8
4
10
12
—
34
Whitney
8
12
24
19
—
63
BV–Vanorman 5, Thomas 4, Jensen 4, Deluz 6, York 2, Hilliard 13. W–Uriarte 11, Mk. Macfarlane 2, Mz. Macfarlane 11, McCarrick 15, Lewis 6, Brustman 11, Baker 3, Cox 4.
FOOTHILL (SAC) 65, GRANT 35
Foothill (Sacramento)
18
9
18
20
—
65
Grant
10
13
4
8
—
35
F–King 8, M. Jackson 6, Valentine 3, Dempsey 12, B. Sanders 10, Dunson 2, M. Sanders 22, Bouie 2. G–Smith 14, Davis 7, Eugene 3, Vasquez 8, Hobby 3.
CENTER 51, EL CAMINO 40 (OT)
El Camino
8
9
16
7
0
—
40
Center
11
11
11
7
11
—
51
EC–Door 2, Hanson 6, Mijares 8, Coleman 10, Carson 7, Jones 7. C–Hughes 20, Bowens 10, Hullum 3, Galloway 9, Boone 2, Bell 7.
SACRAMENTO 63, KENNEDY 42
Kennedy
13
10
6
13
—
42
Sacramento
17
11
14
21
—
63
K–Umemoto 11, Thomas 2, Lauderdale 11, Yep 11, Patterson 5, Tanaka 2. S–McMillan 4, R. Brown 3, Avent 7, Toler 3, Harris 2, Blount 9, Johnson 2, S. Brown 6, Walters 16, Edwards 2, Lawrence 5, Gomez 3.
