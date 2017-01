Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 23, 2017

0:34 UC Davis students protest fossil fuel investments Pause

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans

1:34 Sacramento schools chief talks about his tenure leading the city district - and what's next

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

0:22 Packed RT train leaves some Women's March riders behind

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

3:25 Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

2:01 Drone shows high rushing water at Sacramento area weirs