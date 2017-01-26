Scores & Stats

January 26, 2017 10:44 PM

Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 26, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 72, EL CAMINO 55

Christian Brothers

23

19

16

14

72

El Camino

6

11

11

27

55

C–Warner 8, Schneider 2, Marengo 12, Loftus 2, Perrot 14, Jackson 12, Wiggin 10, King 12.E–Williams 17, Boquet 4, Garry 11, Holmes 1, Robinson 15, Hunt 9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RIO LINDA 67, RIVER VALLEY 58

River Valley

16

12

18

12

58

Rio Linda

12

23

17

15

67

RV–Walker-Brown 12, Gonzalez 5, Frasl 7, Mendoza 9, Dahlstrom 8, Francis 11, Campos 6. RL–Fletcher 17, Huffhines 19, Powell 4, Porter 17, Branche 6, Stallworth 4.

BOYS SOCCER

CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 5, MESA VERDE 0

C–Turnipseed 3, Lewis 1, Popov 1.

GIRLS SOCCER

WHITNEY 5, DEL CAMPO 1

W–Valenzano 2, Utus 1, Craig 2. D–Leeper 1.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

