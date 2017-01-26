Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 26, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 72, EL CAMINO 55
Christian Brothers
23
19
16
14
—
72
El Camino
6
11
11
27
—
55
C–Warner 8, Schneider 2, Marengo 12, Loftus 2, Perrot 14, Jackson 12, Wiggin 10, King 12.E–Williams 17, Boquet 4, Garry 11, Holmes 1, Robinson 15, Hunt 9.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIO LINDA 67, RIVER VALLEY 58
River Valley
16
12
18
12
—
58
Rio Linda
12
23
17
15
—
67
RV–Walker-Brown 12, Gonzalez 5, Frasl 7, Mendoza 9, Dahlstrom 8, Francis 11, Campos 6. RL–Fletcher 17, Huffhines 19, Powell 4, Porter 17, Branche 6, Stallworth 4.
BOYS SOCCER
CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 5, MESA VERDE 0
C–Turnipseed 3, Lewis 1, Popov 1.
GIRLS SOCCER
WHITNEY 5, DEL CAMPO 1
W–Valenzano 2, Utus 1, Craig 2. D–Leeper 1.
CALL IN YOUR SCORES
Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.
Comments