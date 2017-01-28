Scores & Stats

January 28, 2017 11:00 PM

Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 28, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANT 71, OAKLAND 62

Oakland

10

7

19

26

62

Grant

18

14

19

20

71

O–Ogbe 2, Grant-Ryan 2, Dummett 27, Bains 8, Holden 3, Bland 17, Harris 3. G–T. Jackson 2, McGhee 5, B. Jackson 11, Smoots 17, Richardson 2, Hampton 6, Jones 4, Davis 24.

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 73, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 63

Christian Brothers

20

10

18

25

73

Central Catholic

12

19

15

17

63

CB–Warner 3, Marengo 16, Perrot 12, Jackson 8, Wiggin 5, Sneed 2, King 27. CC–Rice 25, Wilson 5, Dhaliwal 4, Bland 8, Fenton 17, Magana 4.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 11 p.m.

