Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Jan. 28, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
GRANT 71, OAKLAND 62
Oakland
10
7
19
26
—
62
Grant
18
14
19
20
—
71
O–Ogbe 2, Grant-Ryan 2, Dummett 27, Bains 8, Holden 3, Bland 17, Harris 3. G–T. Jackson 2, McGhee 5, B. Jackson 11, Smoots 17, Richardson 2, Hampton 6, Jones 4, Davis 24.
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 73, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 63
Christian Brothers
20
10
18
25
—
73
Central Catholic
12
19
15
17
—
63
CB–Warner 3, Marengo 16, Perrot 12, Jackson 8, Wiggin 5, Sneed 2, King 27. CC–Rice 25, Wilson 5, Dhaliwal 4, Bland 8, Fenton 17, Magana 4.
CALL IN YOUR SCORES
Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 11 p.m.
