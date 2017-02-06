Scores & Stats

February 6, 2017 9:03 PM

Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Feb. 6, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sacramento 72, Hiram Johnson 9

Johnson

4

2

0

3

11

Sacramento

18

13

18

23

72

J–Foxx 2, Vang 7. S–McMillan 2, Brown 6, Toler 3, Harris 2, Blount 19, Walters 16, Lawrence 10, Gomez 12.

Kennedy 71, Laguna Creek 51

Laguna Creek

13

9

6

23

51

Kennedy

25

20

13

13

71

LC–Kupu 5, Erinmwingbovo 7, Castex 23, Vasquez 5, Marquez 2, Singh 3, Dagler 6. K–Griffe 3, Umemoto 10, Lauderdale 27, Yep 7, Patterson 8, Bordeaux 2, Boykins 5, Mallory 2, Tanaka 7.

