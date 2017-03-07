Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for March 7, 2017

1:53 See how the new train safety system works Pause

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 Get a peek at how Union Pacific plans to avoid train crashes

0:38 29th Avenue house fire injures two

1:15 Vietnamese, veterans protest to support Sen. Janet Nguyen

1:29 Live Oak farmer's devastated property along Feather River

3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington

0:41 CalPERS retiree testifies about losing his CalPERS pension

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change