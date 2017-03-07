Scores & Stats

March 7, 2017 10:38 PM

Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for March 7, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

BASEBALL

SAN JUAN 12, ENCINA 0

Encina

000

00

0

1

1

San Juan

802

2x

12

9

0

Rapier and Fontinot. Weaver and Sullivan. Top hitters: SJ–Weaver 2x3, 2 RBIs; Surratt 2x2, 2 RBIs.

PLEASANT GROVE 8, YUBA CITY 3

Yuba City

000

012

0

3

2

3

P. Grove

100

061

x

8

7

1

Apodaca, Lee (5), McDermott (6), Harvey (6) and Reyna. C. Ellner, S Ellner (4), Verma (6), Caton (7) and Bivert. Top hitters: YC–Piegaro 2B. PG–Lissade 2x4, 2B, Brazzle 2B, Clausen 2B.

SOFTBALL

SHELDON 4, LODI 0

Sheldon

100

003

4

6

0

Lodi

000

000

0

2

1

Owen, Miles (6) and Moreno. Featherston, Pfenning (6) and Amarante. Top hitters: S–Fines 2x3, 3B, 3 RBIs; Ayers 2B; Brown RBI; Oliver 2x4. L–Amarante 2B.

CASA ROBLE 9, ST. FRANCIS 7

Casa Roble

215

001

0

9

13

0

St. Francis

300

000

4

7

8

2

Meek, Mitchel (5) and Matis. Calbwell, Kanemasu (3), Hatch (4) and Perkins. Top hitters: CR–Jarman 3x5, HR; Meek 2x4, HR; Cova 4x4. SF–Washburn 3x4.

PLEASANT GROVE 7, ROCKLIN 0

P. Grove

021

040

0

7

13

0

Rocklin

000

000

0

0

4

1

Madison and Innerarity. Gibson, Fitzgerald (5) and Gonzalez. Top hitters: PG–Thompson 3x4; McCormack 3x4, 3B, 4 RBIs; Garcia 3x3, 2B.

BOYS GOLF

LINCOLN 231, INDERKUM 240

9 holes at Lincoln Hills Orchard, par 36

Low scorers: Westberg, IK, 36; Allen, L, 42; Ng, IK, 44; Culpepper, L, 44.

GRANITE BAY 184, ROCKLIN 202

9 holes at Granite Bay, par 35

Low scorers: Mendenhall, GB, 34; Sauer, GB, 35; Zorich, R, 35; Leppek, R, 38.

COSUMNES OAKS 201, OAKMONT 262

9 holes at Bartley Cavanaugh, par 36

Low scorers: Jewett, CO, 39; Cruz, CO, 39; Winters, O, 44.

BOYS TENNIS

LAGUNA CREEK 8, ELK GROVE 1

#1 singles–Paclibar, EG, def. Munch, LC, 7-6, 2-6, 3-10. #1 doubles - Ni/Lin, LC, def. Seto/Strong, EG, 6-2, 6-0.

COED TENNIS

CAPTIAL CHRISTIAN 8, MESA VERDE 1

Boys: #1 singles–Sullivan, CC, def. Sran, MV, 6-0, 6-0; #1 doubles–Busadre/Cummings, CC, by forfeit.

Girls: #1 singles–Lam, CC, def. Si. Chauhan, MV, 6-0, 6-1; #1 doubles–Su. Chauhan/Raga, MV, def. Cai/Li, CC, 6-2, 6-2.

Mixed doubles–Oh/Mo, CC, def. Almberg/Lorentty, MV, 6-0, 6-1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

McClatchy def. Sheldon 25-22, 25-12, 25-23

