Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for March 7, 2017

BASEBALL
SAN JUAN 12, ENCINA 0
Encina
000
00
—
0
1
1
San Juan
802
2x
—
12
9
0
Rapier and Fontinot. Weaver and Sullivan. Top hitters: SJ–Weaver 2x3, 2 RBIs; Surratt 2x2, 2 RBIs.
PLEASANT GROVE 8, YUBA CITY 3
Yuba City
000
012
0
—
3
2
3
P. Grove
100
061
x
—
8
7
1
Apodaca, Lee (5), McDermott (6), Harvey (6) and Reyna. C. Ellner, S Ellner (4), Verma (6), Caton (7) and Bivert. Top hitters: YC–Piegaro 2B. PG–Lissade 2x4, 2B, Brazzle 2B, Clausen 2B.
SOFTBALL
SHELDON 4, LODI 0
Sheldon
100
003
—
4
6
0
Lodi
000
000
—
0
2
1
Owen, Miles (6) and Moreno. Featherston, Pfenning (6) and Amarante. Top hitters: S–Fines 2x3, 3B, 3 RBIs; Ayers 2B; Brown RBI; Oliver 2x4. L–Amarante 2B.
CASA ROBLE 9, ST. FRANCIS 7
Casa Roble
215
001
0
—
9
13
0
St. Francis
300
000
4
—
7
8
2
Meek, Mitchel (5) and Matis. Calbwell, Kanemasu (3), Hatch (4) and Perkins. Top hitters: CR–Jarman 3x5, HR; Meek 2x4, HR; Cova 4x4. SF–Washburn 3x4.
PLEASANT GROVE 7, ROCKLIN 0
P. Grove
021
040
0
—
7
13
0
Rocklin
000
000
0
—
0
4
1
Madison and Innerarity. Gibson, Fitzgerald (5) and Gonzalez. Top hitters: PG–Thompson 3x4; McCormack 3x4, 3B, 4 RBIs; Garcia 3x3, 2B.
BOYS GOLF
LINCOLN 231, INDERKUM 240
9 holes at Lincoln Hills Orchard, par 36
Low scorers: Westberg, IK, 36; Allen, L, 42; Ng, IK, 44; Culpepper, L, 44.
GRANITE BAY 184, ROCKLIN 202
9 holes at Granite Bay, par 35
Low scorers: Mendenhall, GB, 34; Sauer, GB, 35; Zorich, R, 35; Leppek, R, 38.
COSUMNES OAKS 201, OAKMONT 262
9 holes at Bartley Cavanaugh, par 36
Low scorers: Jewett, CO, 39; Cruz, CO, 39; Winters, O, 44.
BOYS TENNIS
LAGUNA CREEK 8, ELK GROVE 1
#1 singles–Paclibar, EG, def. Munch, LC, 7-6, 2-6, 3-10. #1 doubles - Ni/Lin, LC, def. Seto/Strong, EG, 6-2, 6-0.
COED TENNIS
CAPTIAL CHRISTIAN 8, MESA VERDE 1
Boys: #1 singles–Sullivan, CC, def. Sran, MV, 6-0, 6-0; #1 doubles–Busadre/Cummings, CC, by forfeit.
Girls: #1 singles–Lam, CC, def. Si. Chauhan, MV, 6-0, 6-1; #1 doubles–Su. Chauhan/Raga, MV, def. Cai/Li, CC, 6-2, 6-2.
Mixed doubles–Oh/Mo, CC, def. Almberg/Lorentty, MV, 6-0, 6-1.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
McClatchy def. Sheldon 25-22, 25-12, 25-23
