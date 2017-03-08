Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for March 8, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
All games part of CIF Northern California Regionals
WEST CAMPUS 63, MARIN CATHOLIC 56
Marin Catholic
8
9
15
24
—
56
West Campus
12
7
19
25
63—
M–Calcaterra 30, Ortiz 3, Davidson 8, Wirth 5, Duylan 10. W–Taylor 13, Martin 11, Dhaliwal 3, Karren 19, Pruitt 12, Kankiewicz 2, O’Niel 3.
BURBANK 80, TAMALPAIS 36
Tamalpais
4
11
13
8
—
36
Burbank
25
16
21
18
—
80
T–Jackson 4, Iles 11, Moller 8, Love 2, Lochman 3, Hemmeter 2, Haynesworth 4. B–Knox 6, Grey 13, Hardin 4, Davis 23, Bruner 16, Hunter 2,Yang 2, Bailey 8, Johnson 6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
All games part of CIF Northern California Regionals
FOOTHILL 60, KELSEYVILLE 48
Kelseyville
12
11
7
18
—
48
Foothill
18
20
12
10
—
60
K–West 1, Green 2, Conrad 7, Mendonca 4, Hale 3, Villa 5, Perez 15, Davidson 4, Meyer 7. F– King 8, M. Jackson 8, Pan 2, Gorkazchuk 5, Dempsey 10, B. Sanders 16, M. Sanders 11.
WEST CAMPUS 62, WILLOWS 18
Willows
6
4
2
6
—
18
West Campus
23
26
7
6
—
62
W–Parisio 1, Weinrich 8, Santillan 2, Meghan 2, Teeter 4, Peters 12. WC–Jefferson 6, Rones 13, Adams 13, Xiong 2, Na. Johnson 8, Ni. Johnson 17, Marquez 3.
MCCLATCHY 70, WASHINGTON 27
Washington
10
10
4
3
—
27
McClatchy
13
23
22
12
—
70
W–Baba 8, Nacano 3, Seelaw 1, Lui 4, Tep 11. M–Turney 15, Clark 15, Lowery 17, Kumamoto 3, Hall 4, Cruz 16.
SACRAMETO 65, NEWARK 31
Newark Memorial
8
6
6
11
—
31
Sac High
17
18
19
11
—
65
N–Evans 2, McNeil 9, Tai 2, Nelson 12, Chan 2, Sunada 4. S–McMillan 2, R. Brown 11, Avent 17, Toler 4, Blount 2, Johnson 2, S. Brown 2, Walters 12, Lawrence 8, Gomez 5.
BASEBALL
SAN JUAN 10, FLORIN 0
Florin
000
00
—
0
2
0
San Juan
002
62
—
10
11
0
F–Cendalas, Toney-Vasquez (3) AND Jimenez; SJ–Weaver and Sulivan. Top hitters; SJ–Galdarsi 2x2, 2RBIs; C. Surratt 2x3; Weaver 3x4, 5RBIs.
EL CAMINO 10, CORDOVA 6
Cordova
000
200
4
—
6
0
0
El Camino
108
410
-
—
10
15
0
C–Ravareau and Gudgel; E–Kohls, Garcia (6) and Kasparian. Top hitters; E–Rodriguez 2x3, Garcia 3x4, 1B; Kohls 2x3; Langley 3x3, 2B, 1HR.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Monterey Trail def. McClatchy, 25-11, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21.
