March 8, 2017 10:52 PM

Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for March 8, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

All games part of CIF Northern California Regionals

WEST CAMPUS 63, MARIN CATHOLIC 56

Marin Catholic

8

9

15

24

56

West Campus

12

7

19

25

63—

M–Calcaterra 30, Ortiz 3, Davidson 8, Wirth 5, Duylan 10. W–Taylor 13, Martin 11, Dhaliwal 3, Karren 19, Pruitt 12, Kankiewicz 2, O’Niel 3.

BURBANK 80, TAMALPAIS 36

Tamalpais

4

11

13

8

36

Burbank

25

16

21

18

80

T–Jackson 4, Iles 11, Moller 8, Love 2, Lochman 3, Hemmeter 2, Haynesworth 4. B–Knox 6, Grey 13, Hardin 4, Davis 23, Bruner 16, Hunter 2,Yang 2, Bailey 8, Johnson 6.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

All games part of CIF Northern California Regionals

FOOTHILL 60, KELSEYVILLE 48

Kelseyville

12

11

7

18

48

Foothill

18

20

12

10

60

K–West 1, Green 2, Conrad 7, Mendonca 4, Hale 3, Villa 5, Perez 15, Davidson 4, Meyer 7. F– King 8, M. Jackson 8, Pan 2, Gorkazchuk 5, Dempsey 10, B. Sanders 16, M. Sanders 11.

WEST CAMPUS 62, WILLOWS 18

Willows

6

4

2

6

18

West Campus

23

26

7

6

62

W–Parisio 1, Weinrich 8, Santillan 2, Meghan 2, Teeter 4, Peters 12. WC–Jefferson 6, Rones 13, Adams 13, Xiong 2, Na. Johnson 8, Ni. Johnson 17, Marquez 3.

MCCLATCHY 70, WASHINGTON 27

Washington

10

10

4

3

27

McClatchy

13

23

22

12

70

W–Baba 8, Nacano 3, Seelaw 1, Lui 4, Tep 11. M–Turney 15, Clark 15, Lowery 17, Kumamoto 3, Hall 4, Cruz 16.

SACRAMETO 65, NEWARK 31

Newark Memorial

8

6

6

11

31

Sac High

17

18

19

11

65

N–Evans 2, McNeil 9, Tai 2, Nelson 12, Chan 2, Sunada 4. S–McMillan 2, R. Brown 11, Avent 17, Toler 4, Blount 2, Johnson 2, S. Brown 2, Walters 12, Lawrence 8, Gomez 5.

BASEBALL

SAN JUAN 10, FLORIN 0

Florin

000

00

0

2

0

San Juan

002

62

10

11

0

F–Cendalas, Toney-Vasquez (3) AND Jimenez; SJ–Weaver and Sulivan. Top hitters; SJ–Galdarsi 2x2, 2RBIs; C. Surratt 2x3; Weaver 3x4, 5RBIs.

EL CAMINO 10, CORDOVA 6

Cordova

000

200

4

6

0

0

El Camino

108

410

-

10

15

0

C–Ravareau and Gudgel; E–Kohls, Garcia (6) and Kasparian. Top hitters; E–Rodriguez 2x3, Garcia 3x4, 1B; Kohls 2x3; Langley 3x3, 2B, 1HR.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Monterey Trail def. McClatchy, 25-11, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21.

