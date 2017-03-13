Monday’s High School Scoreboard for March 13, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
SHELDON 3, RODRIGUEZ 1
Rodriguez
000
100
0
—
1
6
0
Sheldon
100
002
x
—
3
7
0
Fonti and Boga; Dechaine, LaChapelle (7), Garcia (7) and Bautista. Top Hitters: R–None. S–Carrillo 2x3.
CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 19, MESA VERDE 2 (5)
Capital Christian
401
14 0
—
19
18
0
Mesa Verde
010
001
—
2
4
8
Graber, Renn (5) and Rice, Katami; Moorehead, Running (4), Jenkins (4), Dunkle (5), Nye (5) and Rexin, Loftin. Top Hitters: CC–Graber 3x4; Bachelier 2x4, 3 RBIs; Carter 2B; Rice 2B, 2 RBIs; Ramirez 3x3, 2B; Yermenos 3x3, 3 RBIs, 3 2Bs; Jorgenson 2B, 2 RBIs; Smith 2 RBIs. MV–Motheral 2x3, 2B.
MARYSVILLE 18, LINDHURST 0
Marysville
673
20
000
00
—
18
13
1
Lindhurst
000
00
000
00
—
0
4
10
Chiono, Flores (3), Stevenson (4) and Echevarria; DeLeon, Donley (4), Alfred (5) and Oliver. Top Hitters: M–Tarr, 2x4, 2 RBIs; Weckman, 2x2, 3 RBIs; Echevarria 2x4, 2 RBIs, 2B; Nakamura 2x2, 4 RBIs, 2B; Sullivan. L–Aramedariz 2B.
BOYS GOLF
Delta League Tournament
18 holes at Wild Hawk, par 71
Team results: Davis 379, Jesuit 397, Franklin-Elk Grove 409, Pleasant Grove 414, Elk Grove 418, Sheldon 468, Monterey Trail forfeit.
Individual results: Hill, D, 71; Long, D, 72; Custodio, EG, 72; Goring, F, 75.
RIVER CITY 310, RIO LINDA 306
9 holes at Wild Horse, par 36
Low scorers: Grill, RL, 57; Vierra, RL, 61; Warner, RC, 51; Ross, RC, 61.
BOYS TENNIS
LAGUNA CREEK 8, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 1
#1 singles–Huang, LC, def. Gudmann, CB, 6-2, 6-2. #1 doubles– Li/Reager, LC, def. Opata/Placett, CB, 6-1, 6-1.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Granite Bay def. Folsom 25-14, 20-25, 25-16, 25-23.
Oak Ridge def. Woodcreek 25-22, 25-12, 18-25, 25-16.
CALL IN YOUR SCORES
Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.
