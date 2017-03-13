Scores & Stats

March 13, 2017 11:01 PM

Monday’s High School Scoreboard for March 13, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

SHELDON 3, RODRIGUEZ 1

Rodriguez

000

100

0

1

6

0

Sheldon

100

002

x

3

7

0

Fonti and Boga; Dechaine, LaChapelle (7), Garcia (7) and Bautista. Top Hitters: R–None. S–Carrillo 2x3.

CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 19, MESA VERDE 2 (5)

Capital Christian

401

14 0

19

18

0

Mesa Verde

010

001

2

4

8

Graber, Renn (5) and Rice, Katami; Moorehead, Running (4), Jenkins (4), Dunkle (5), Nye (5) and Rexin, Loftin. Top Hitters: CC–Graber 3x4; Bachelier 2x4, 3 RBIs; Carter 2B; Rice 2B, 2 RBIs; Ramirez 3x3, 2B; Yermenos 3x3, 3 RBIs, 3 2Bs; Jorgenson 2B, 2 RBIs; Smith 2 RBIs. MV–Motheral 2x3, 2B.

MARYSVILLE 18, LINDHURST 0

Marysville

673

20

000

00

18

13

1

Lindhurst

000

00

000

00

0

4

10

Chiono, Flores (3), Stevenson (4) and Echevarria; DeLeon, Donley (4), Alfred (5) and Oliver. Top Hitters: M–Tarr, 2x4, 2 RBIs; Weckman, 2x2, 3 RBIs; Echevarria 2x4, 2 RBIs, 2B; Nakamura 2x2, 4 RBIs, 2B; Sullivan. L–Aramedariz 2B.

BOYS GOLF

Delta League Tournament

18 holes at Wild Hawk, par 71

Team results: Davis 379, Jesuit 397, Franklin-Elk Grove 409, Pleasant Grove 414, Elk Grove 418, Sheldon 468, Monterey Trail forfeit.

Individual results: Hill, D, 71; Long, D, 72; Custodio, EG, 72; Goring, F, 75.

RIVER CITY 310, RIO LINDA 306

9 holes at Wild Horse, par 36

Low scorers: Grill, RL, 57; Vierra, RL, 61; Warner, RC, 51; Ross, RC, 61.

BOYS TENNIS

LAGUNA CREEK 8, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 1

#1 singles–Huang, LC, def. Gudmann, CB, 6-2, 6-2. #1 doubles– Li/Reager, LC, def. Opata/Placett, CB, 6-1, 6-1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Granite Bay def. Folsom 25-14, 20-25, 25-16, 25-23.

Oak Ridge def. Woodcreek 25-22, 25-12, 18-25, 25-16.

Scores & Stats

