Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for March 23, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
DEL CAMPO 4, WHITNEY 3
Whitney
000
102
00
—
3
8
1
Del Campo
300
000
01
—
4
8
1
W–Crouse, Tipton (7) and Souto; D–Gill, Ansel (7) and Peters. Top hitters: W–Williams 2x4; Crouse 2x3, 2RBIs; Souto 2x2; D–Butler 2B; Jamison 2x3; Dafflin 2x2.
CENTER 8, PLACER 0
Placer
000
000
0
—
0
4
3
Center
202
202
x
—
8
10
0
P–Dakin, Vargas (4), Maloney (6) and Thomas-Smalls, Warren (5); C–Jarrett and Ryan. Top hitters: P–Betts 2x2; Vargas 2B; C–Stover 3x3, 2B, 2RBIs; Ballardo 2x4, 2B.
SOFTBALL
PLEASANT GROVE 7, ST. FRANCIS 6
St. Francis
203
000
1
—
6
6
0
Pleasant Grove
400
210
0
—
7
12
7
S–Hatch, Caldwell (5) and Perkins; P–Madison and Innerarity. Top hitters: S–O’Mara 2x5; SMith 3x; Valentine 2B; Guerrera 2x4; baccay 2x3; P–Espejo 2x4, 2B, 1RBI; Thompson 2x4, 2B, 3B; McCarmack 2x4, 1HR, 2RBIs; Garcia 2x3; Madison 2x3, 2B, 2RBIs; Innerarity 2B.
KENNEDY 18, FLORIN 1
Kennedy
438
21
—
18
14
0
Florin
001
0x
—
1
2
6
K–Kawelo, Reyes (4) and C. Evans, K. Evans (4); F–Murphy, Lee (4) and Chao. Top hitters: K–Santos 2x4, 3B, 3RBIs; Reyes 4x5, 5RBIs.
BOYS GOLF
PONDEROSA 216, ROSEVILLE 230
P–Fowler 3; R–Little John 40.
WOODCREEK 196, ROCKLIN 207
9 holes at Morgan Creek, par 36
W–Knight 34; R–Leppek 34.
WHITNEY 212, COSUMNES OAKS 220
Catta Verdera, par 35
W–Tungol 36; Sommerhauser 37; C–Haro 39.
OAK RIDGE 210, DEL ORO 218
O–Ondrof 41; D–Manscasola 40; Wesolowski 42.
BOYS TENNIS
LAGUNA CREEK 7, KENNEDY 2
#1 Singles–Lin, K, def. Phong, L, 6-3, 6-2; #1 Doubles–Dorais/Archuleta, K, def. Li/Le, L, 6-4, 6-7, 10-7.
FLORIN 8, BURBANK 1
#1 Singles–Lepe, F, def. Xong, B, 6-1, 7-5; #1 Doubles–Guo/ Vue, F, def. Rizo/Xiong, B, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
DAVIS 9, MONTEREY TRAIL 0
#1 singles–Murphy, D, def. Li, MT, 6-2, 6-2. #1 doubles–Liu/Bao, D, def. Dao/Truont, MT, 6-0, 6-0.
COED TENNIS
LINDHURST 5, CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 4
#1 boys singles–Xiong, L, def. Saliban, CC, 7-5, 7-6;#1 girls singles–Iam, CC, def. Kaur, L, 6-0, 6-0; #1 boys doubles–Chin/Busadre, CC, def. Usvat/Montaz, L, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; #1 girls doubles–Her/Yang, L, def. Cai/Li, CC, 6-0, 6-0; #1 mixed–Miller/Zuniga, L, def. Oh/Tanaka, CC, 6-1, 6-3.
ROSEMONT 5, LIBERTY RANCH 4
#1 boys singles–Gasca, R, def. Garrett, LR, 6-4, 6-2. #1 girls singles–Zhang, R, def. Cruz, LR, 7-5, 6-0. #1 boys doubles–Franklin/Mitchell, LR, Mao/Mauricio, R, 6-4, 6-4. Girls Thai/Dau, R, Miller/Gonzalez, LR, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4. #1 mixed doubles–Vicente/Komukai, R, def. Smith/Salgado, LR, 3-6, 6-2, 10-4.
EL DORADO 6, CORDOVA 3
#1 boys singles–Wagner, ED, def. Khachatourian, C, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. #1 girls singles–Nersisyan, C, def. Schmidt, ED, 6-4, 6-2. #1 boys doubles–Volek/Carver, ED, def. Hakobyan/Vang, C, 6-1, 6-1. #1 girls doubles–Segua/Casentini, ED, def. La/Wilson, C, 6-3, 4-6, 10-4. #1 mixed doubles–Orlovscaia/Lu, C, def. Warneke/Vanderlinden, ED, 6-2, 6-3.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
KENNEDY 3, LAGUNA CREEK 1
K–25-15, 20-25, 25-15, 25-10.
