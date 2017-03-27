Monday’s High School Scoreboard for March 27, 2017

0:15 Firefighters douse vehicle blaze on Highway 99 Pause

0:49 South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims

0:36 City Councilman Jay Schenirer: 'We need to support one another'

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

3:22 How to do pushups the right way

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

1:21 Watch police arrest parolee in North Sacramento after officers shot him during gun battle

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area