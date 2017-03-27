Monday’s High School Scoreboard for March 27, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
SOFTBALL
ROSEVILLE 8, PLACER 6
Roseville
340
001
0
—
8
9
3
Placer
001
410
0
—
6
11
3
Anderson and Langlet. Extein, Thornton (2) and Johnson. Top hitters: R–Amos 2x3, 2B, HR; Langlet 2x2. P–Lewis 2x3, HR, 3 RBIs; Johnson 2x3; Provan 2x4.
ST. FRANCIS 14, GRANT 3 (6)
Grant
001
020
—
3
6
3
St. Francis
330
026
—
14
14
3
Laban, Guzman (6) and Redoble; Caldwell, Janemasu (5) and Perkins. Top hitters: G–Wong 2x2. SF–Smith 2x4, HR; Baccay 2x4, HR; Hornbuckle 2x4; Scott HR.
FOOTHILL 9, FLORIN 0
Foothill
071
001
0
—
9
5
1
Florin
000
000
0
—
0
0
0
Mejia and Garza. Lee, Murphy (5) and Johnson. Top hitters: FH–Reyes 2x4. FL–None.
DEL CAMPO 15, COSUMNES OAKS 4 (6)
Del Campo
204
126
—
15
23
1
Cosumnes Oaks
001
003
—
4
5
1
Larsen and Luckie; Garcia, Legrand (5) and Miller. Top hitters: DC–Robella 3x5, 2B; Larsen 3x5; Nash 4x4, 2B; Gallagher 3x4, 2B; Luckie 2x5, 2B. CO–Brown 2x3, 3B.
BOYS GOLF
KENNEDY 197, LAGUNA Forfeit
9 holes at Bartley Cavanaugh, par 36
Low scorers: Tanihana, K, 38; Van Ostrand, K, 38; Barnhouse, L, 59.
VISTA DEL LAGO 184, CASA ROBLE 265
9 holes at Empire Ranch, par 36
Low scorers: Kallas, VDL, 34; Pak, VDL, 36; Winings, CR, 44.
WOODLAND 260, RIO LINDA 296
9 holes at Teal Bend, par 36
Low scorers: R. Berger, W, 42; M. Berger, W, 47; Grill, RL, 53; Vierra, RL, 55.
COED TENNIS
ROSEMONT 9, GALT 0
#1 boys singles–Garrett, R, def. Taylor, G, 6-4, 6-3. #1 girls singles–Zhang, R, def. Orozco, G, 6-0, 6-0. #1 boys doubles–Mao/Mauricio, R, def. Young/Sanchez, G, 6-1, 6-1. #1 girls doubles–Thai/Dau, R, def. Turner/Ramirez, G, 7-5, 6-2. Mixed doubles–Komukai/Vicente, R, def. Aleman/Bostida, G, 6-0, 6-1.
LIBERTY RANCH 7, EL DORADO 2
