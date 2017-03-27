Scores & Stats

March 27, 2017 10:59 PM

Monday’s High School Scoreboard for March 27, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

SOFTBALL

ROSEVILLE 8, PLACER 6

Roseville

340

001

0

8

9

3

Placer

001

410

0

6

11

3

Anderson and Langlet. Extein, Thornton (2) and Johnson. Top hitters: R–Amos 2x3, 2B, HR; Langlet 2x2. P–Lewis 2x3, HR, 3 RBIs; Johnson 2x3; Provan 2x4.

ST. FRANCIS 14, GRANT 3 (6)

Grant

001

020

3

6

3

St. Francis

330

026

14

14

3

Laban, Guzman (6) and Redoble; Caldwell, Janemasu (5) and Perkins. Top hitters: G–Wong 2x2. SF–Smith 2x4, HR; Baccay 2x4, HR; Hornbuckle 2x4; Scott HR.

FOOTHILL 9, FLORIN 0

Foothill

071

001

0

9

5

1

Florin

000

000

0

0

0

0

Mejia and Garza. Lee, Murphy (5) and Johnson. Top hitters: FH–Reyes 2x4. FL–None.

DEL CAMPO 15, COSUMNES OAKS 4 (6)

Del Campo

204

126

15

23

1

Cosumnes Oaks

001

003

4

5

1

Larsen and Luckie; Garcia, Legrand (5) and Miller. Top hitters: DC–Robella 3x5, 2B; Larsen 3x5; Nash 4x4, 2B; Gallagher 3x4, 2B; Luckie 2x5, 2B. CO–Brown 2x3, 3B.

BOYS GOLF

KENNEDY 197, LAGUNA Forfeit

9 holes at Bartley Cavanaugh, par 36

Low scorers: Tanihana, K, 38; Van Ostrand, K, 38; Barnhouse, L, 59.

VISTA DEL LAGO 184, CASA ROBLE 265

9 holes at Empire Ranch, par 36

Low scorers: Kallas, VDL, 34; Pak, VDL, 36; Winings, CR, 44.

WOODLAND 260, RIO LINDA 296

9 holes at Teal Bend, par 36

Low scorers: R. Berger, W, 42; M. Berger, W, 47; Grill, RL, 53; Vierra, RL, 55.

COED TENNIS

ROSEMONT 9, GALT 0

#1 boys singles–Garrett, R, def. Taylor, G, 6-4, 6-3. #1 girls singles–Zhang, R, def. Orozco, G, 6-0, 6-0. #1 boys doubles–Mao/Mauricio, R, def. Young/Sanchez, G, 6-1, 6-1. #1 girls doubles–Thai/Dau, R, def. Turner/Ramirez, G, 7-5, 6-2. Mixed doubles–Komukai/Vicente, R, def. Aleman/Bostida, G, 6-0, 6-1.

LIBERTY RANCH 7, EL DORADO 2

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

