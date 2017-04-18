Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for April 18, 2017

BASEBALL
LINCOLN 7, CENTER 4
Lincoln
200
400
1
—
7
9
4
Center
001
010
2
—
4
6
8
Martinez, Nunez (6) and Williams; Jarrett and Ryan. Top hitters: L–Rozell 4x4, 2B; Middlepin 2B; Williams 2 RBIs. C–Mustra 3x4; Stover 2x4, 2 RBIs.
BOYS GOLF
PONDEROSA 207, DEL CAMPO 240
9 holes at Cameron Park CC, par 36
Low scorers: Fowler, P, 38; Kavick, DC, 40.
UNION MINE 201, GALT 229
9 holes at Emerald Lakes, par 33
Low scorers: Jelton, UM, 36; Buastamant, G, 38; Walt, G, 39; Petterson, UM, 40.
LINCOLN 225, COLFAX 241
9 holes at Whitney Oaks, par 36
Low scorers: Culpepper, L, 42; Easter, L, 43; Allen, L, 43; Biles, C, 46; Smith, C, 46; Jones, C, 46.
BOYS TENNIS
McCLATCHY 9, VALLEY 0
#1 singles–Hom, M, def. Thao, V, 6-0, 6-2; #1 doubles–Gav Ron/Jen, M, def. Gaffney/Tovera, V, 6-2, 6-0.
LAGUNA CREEK 8, KENNEDY 1
#1 singles–Lin, K, def Haung, L, 7-4, 7-6, 10-4; #1 double–Munch/Lin, L, def. Archuleta/Doras, K, 6-3, 6-4.
MONTEREY TRAIL 9, ELK GROVE 0
#1 singles–Lee, MT, def. Paclibar, EG, 6-4, 7-6; #1 doubles–Naidu/Truong, MT, def. Zhen/Baraquio, EG, 6-4,6-0.
COED TENNIS
CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 5, NATOMAS 4
Boys: #1 singles–Solivan, CC def. Chomaro, N, 6-1, 6-2. #1 doubles–Chin/Oh, CC def. Matloob/Anivar, N, 6-2, 6-2.
Girls: #1 singles–Lam, CC def. Arcaiga. N, 6-1 7-5. #1 doubles–Castillo/Biez, N def. Mo/Tanaka, CC, 6-3, 6-2.
Mixed doubles: Scin/Forsyth, CC by forfeit.
ROSEMONT 5, LIBERTY RANCH 4
Boys: #1 singles–Gasca, L, def. Garrett, R, 6-3, 6-3; #1 doubles–Mitchel/Franklin, L, def. Mao/Mauricio 5-7, 6-3, 10-6.
Girls: #1 singles–Zahnag, R, def. Cruz, L, 6-2, 6-4; #1 doubles–Le/Donhg, R, def. Gonzalez/Miller, L, 7-5, 6-1.
Mixed doubles: Flores/Mancebo, LR, def. Kamuki/Vicenter, R, 7-5, 7-5.
