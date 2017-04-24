Monday’s High School Scoreboard for April 24, 2017

Scores & Stats

SOFTBALL

BENICIA 4, SHELDON 0

Sheldon

000

000

0

0

6

4

Benicia

220

000

x

4

10

0

Miles, Owen (4) and Moreno; Gregory and O’Rourke. Top hitters: S–Fines 2B. B–French HR, 2 RBIs.

BOYS TENNIS

KENNEDY 6, VALLEY 3

#1 singles–Lin, K, def. Thao, V, 6-0, 6-0; #1 doubles–Archuleta/Dorais, K, def. Gaffney/Tovera, V, 6-2, 6-2.

McCLATCHY 9, FLORIN 0

#1 singles–Hom, M, def. Lepe, F, 6-0, 6-0; #1 doubles–Siden/Weninger, M, def. Luu/Chang, F, 6-0, 6-0.

