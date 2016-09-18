Reyes, Cardinals blank Giants, tighten NL wild-card race

Alex Reyes pitched seven dominant innings in his third major league start, fellow rookie Aledmys Diaz hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals moved up in the tight NL wild-card race, blanking the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on Sunday.
The Giants dropped one game behind the New York Mets for the top wild-card spot. The Cardinals closed within one game of San Francisco.
St. Louis split this four-game series, winning the final two. The Giants finished up a 2-5 homestand, and have won just one series at AT&T Park since the All-Star break.
Reyes (3-1), considered one of the majors' best pitching prospects, hasn't disappointed since he was called up from the minors on Aug. 9 when Michael Wacha went on the disabled list with shoulder discomfort.
Reyes gave up four hits, striking out six with two walks. Seung Hwan Oh pitched a scoreless ninth for his 18th save.
Diaz hit his 16th homer, a two-run drive in the third off Albert Suarez (3-4).
