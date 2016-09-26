A look at baseball’s wild-card races

Here’s a look at Major League Baseball’s wild-card races. The top two teams in each league will reach the postseason. The standings are current through Monday’s games.
National League
Team
Wins
Losses
Games Behind
New York Mets
83
74
+0.5
San Francisco Giants
82
74
–
St. Louis Cardinals
81
75
1
Miami Marlins
78
78
4
Pittsburgh Pirates
77
79
5
American League
Team
Wins
Losses
Games Behind
Toronto Blue Jays
86
70
+1
Baltimore Orioles
85
71
–
Detroit Tigers
83
73
2
Seattle Mariners
83
73
2
Houston Astros
82
75
3.5
New York Yankees
80
76
5
Kansas City Royals
79
77
6
