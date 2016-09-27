A look at baseball’s wild-card races

Here’s a look at Major League Baseball’s wild-card races. The top two teams in each league will reach the postseason. The standings are current through Tuesday’s games.
National League
Team
Wins
Losses
Games Behind
New York Mets
84
74
+0.5
San Francisco Giants
83
74
–
St. Louis Cardinals
82
75
1
Miami Marlins
78
79
5
Pittsburgh Pirates
77
80
6
American League
Team
Wins
Losses
Games Behind
Toronto Blue Jays
87
70
+2
Baltimore Orioles
85
72
–
Detroit Tigers
84
73
1
Seattle Mariners
83
74
2
Houston Astros
83
75
2.5
New York Yankees
81
76
4
Kansas City Royals
80
77
5
