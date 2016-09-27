Baseball

September 27, 2016 10:31 PM

A look at baseball’s wild-card races

Here’s a look at Major League Baseball’s wild-card races. The top two teams in each league will reach the postseason. The standings are current through Tuesday’s games.

National League

Team

Wins

Losses

Games Behind

New York Mets

84

74

+0.5

San Francisco Giants

83

74

St. Louis Cardinals

82

75

1

Miami Marlins

78

79

5

Pittsburgh Pirates

77

80

6

American League

Team

Wins

Losses

Games Behind

Toronto Blue Jays

87

70

+2

Baltimore Orioles

85

72

Detroit Tigers

84

73

1

Seattle Mariners

83

74

2

Houston Astros

83

75

2.5

New York Yankees

81

76

4

Kansas City Royals

80

77

5

Related content

Baseball

Comments

 

Videos

New York Mets new player Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media

View more video

Sports Videos