Marcos Breton's Baseball Hall of Fame votes in pictures

JEFF BAGWELL, Infielder – Bagwell hits an RBI single in the seventh inning for the Houston Astros in a major league baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2004, in Houston.
Pat Sullivan
The Associated Press
BARRY BONDS, Outfielder – Bonds hits a three-run home run for the San Francisco Giants during a major league baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, July 19, 2007 in Chicago.
M. Spencer Green
The Associated Press
ROGER CLEMENS, Pitcher – Clemens throws for the New York Yankees in a major league baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, July 23, 2007 in Kansas City, Mo.
Ed Zurga
The Associated Press
TREVOR HOFFMAN, Relief pitcher – Hoffman reacts after getting a batter to ground out during a major league baesball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals, Sept. 7, 2010 in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash
The Associated Press
EDGAR MARTINEZ, Infielder/designated hitter – Martinez high fives Seattle Mariner fans following a major league baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Oct. 2, 2004 in Seattle.
Jim Bryant
The Associated Press
MIKE MUSSINA, Pitcher – Mussina throws for the New York Yankees during a major league baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, June 26, 2008 in Pittsburgh.
Gene J. Puskar
The Associated Press
TIM RAINES, Outfielder – Raines steals a base for the Montreal Expos as future Hall of Famer Joe Morgan takes the throw for the San Francisco Giants during a major league baseball game, April 27, 1982 in San Francisco.
Anonymous
The Associated Press
MANNY RAMIREZ, Outfielder/designated hitter – Ramirez, steps to the plate to pinch hit against the Colorado Rockies during a major league baeball game, Aug. 29, 2010 in Denver.
Matt McClain
The Associated Press
IVAN RODRIGUEZ, Catcher – Rodriguez looks on during a major league baseball game against the Oakland A’s, Sept. 15, 2009 in Arlington, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
The Associated Press
SAMMY SOSA, Outfielder – Sosa slides to make a catch for the Chicago Cubs during a major league baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Aug. 3, 2004 in Denver.
David Zalubowski
The Associated Press