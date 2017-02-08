Athletics’ Mengden has surgery; Giants’ Beckham signs minor-league deal

Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden had right foot surgery Wednesday in Houston after breaking a bone during a bullpen session on Jan. 31.
He is expected to wear a walking boot for six weeks and a return date is not known.
The team said Wednesday he fractured the medial tibial sesamoid bone, and the surgery was performed by Dr. Kevin Varner. Mengden had been set to compete for the club’s fifth starter spot in spring training beginning next week in Mesa, Ariz.
Mengden was 2-9 in 14 starts last season for Oakland. He made his major league debut having never pitched higher than Class-A ball. Overall between the A’s, Double-A and Triple-A last season, he was 10-2 with a 1.46 ERA and .197 opponents’ batting average over 17 starts.
Giants – Infielder Gordon Beckham agreed to a minor league contract with San Francisco and will attend big league spring training.
If added to the major league roster, Beckham would get a $1.25 million, one-year deal.
Beckham posted a clip on Twitter of him celebrating in the dugout with teammate Hunter Pence.
I hope I get to a lot more of this with @hunterpence this year. Excited for the opportunity to play w/ a great Org. pic.twitter.com/1grTIgnWuE— Gordon Beckham (@gordonbeckham) February 8, 2017
Beckham, 30, was acquired by San Francisco in a trade with Atlanta on Sept. 27, 2016, for the season’s final week. With second baseman Eduardo Nunez injured, Beckham appeared in three games and made two starts at third base. He hit .212 with five home runs, 16 doubles and 31 RBIs in 88 games last year.
San Francisco also added veteran shortstop Jimmy Rollins on a minor league contract this offseason to add infield depth.
