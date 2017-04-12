‘Outstanding!’: Watch a cat take the field, scale a wall and delay a Marlins game

The Marlins had a feline intruder crash their Opening Night festivities Tuesday.

A gray cat snuck its way onto the field and made its way into the Marlins Park Home Run sculpture during the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Braves causing a brief delay.

The cat ran toward the right field wall where it lodged itself just underneath the padding for a few moments.

But as a stadium employee and Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton approached the cat, it took off, eventually climbing the wall in center field and jumping onto the ballpark’s Home Run Sculpture.

The cat stuck its head into a small opening in the sculpture where it remained for some time.

Fearing for the cat’s safety, Marlins management decided not to activate the sculpture, which is triggered every time a Marlins player hits a home run, for the remainder of the game.

Update: We have suspended use of our home run sculpture for the time being & are monitoring #RallyCat, who appears to be safe at the moment. — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017

Ironically, the incident occurred just moments after Marcell Ozuna hit the second of his two home runs in Tuesday night’s game.

The Marlins tweeted video of the cat, naming him #RallyCat, noting the irony of the whole scene occurring on National Pet Day.