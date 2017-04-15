42: Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson

A bronze statue of Brooklyn Dodgers' legend Jackie Robinson is unveiled outside Dodger Stadium before the team's baseball game with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Moore, center left, talks with catcher Nick Hundley, center right, and pitching coach Dave Righetti
42) after allowing a run-scoring double to Colorado Rockies' Dustin Garneau during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 15, 2017. Players and coaches from both teams wore no. 42 in tribute of Jackie Robinson.
Colorado Rockies outfielders Carlos Gonzalez, from left, Stephen Cardullo and Charlie Blackmon celebrate after a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Saturday, April 15, 2017. The Rockies won 5-0. Both teams wore wearing number 42 in tribute of Jackie Robinson.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
St. Louis Cardinals players all wear the number 42 as they stand on the base line for the national anthem before the start of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in New York. Saturday's game was designated Jackie Robinson Day in which all the players from both teams wore the number 42.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
Boston Red Sox players, including manager John Farrell, left, pause for a moment of silence in remembrance of the Boston Marathon bombing victims before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Boston. The players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson.
Michael Dwyer
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson, left, and wife, Cookie, pose with a bronze statue of Jackie Robinson outside Dodger Stadium before the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper wears his cleats emblazoned with an image of Jackie Robinson as he waits on deck to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP Photo
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, right, bats wearing no. 42 in tribute of Jackie Robinson, during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Washington. Also seen are Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp, center, and home plate umpire Mike Estabrook, left.
Nick Wass
AP Photo