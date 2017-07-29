River Cats celebrate Farm-to-Fork Capital with tomato jerseys, food drive

Sacramento or Sacratomato?
The River Cats chose the latter when they hosted the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Saturday night, donning jerseys and hats that featured a cartoon tomato. The tomato wears its own green hat with a fork on it, helping celebrate what the organization called “Sactown Grown Night,” an appreciation of Sacramento’s farm-to-fork efforts.
The team also held a food drive at Raley Field, taking donations that benefited the Sacramento Food Bank.
Get ready, #Sactown. The #Sacratomatoes take over @RaleyField tonight! #ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/HWDUNLMULS— River Cats (@RiverCats) July 29, 2017
In the spirit of Sacratomatoes, we're holding a Food Drive tonight!— River Cats (@RiverCats) July 29, 2017
All donations will benefit the @SacFoodBank and a local family in need. pic.twitter.com/RV2cf5bKLz
The city’s status as “America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital” has been a contentious storyline for Sacramentans since April, when the slogan was painted on the Freeport water tower, controversially replacing “City of Trees.”
The alternate uniform made for another interesting look for Pablo Sandoval, who wore Christmas gear during his debut last Saturday with the San Jose Giants.
Comments