Recently signed San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval signs autographs with fans as he continues his return to the big leagues, playing for the River Cats at Raley Field on Tuesday July 25, 2017 in West Sacramento, Calif. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Baseball

River Cats celebrate Farm-to-Fork Capital with tomato jerseys, food drive

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

July 29, 2017 8:58 PM

Sacramento or Sacratomato?

The River Cats chose the latter when they hosted the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Saturday night, donning jerseys and hats that featured a cartoon tomato. The tomato wears its own green hat with a fork on it, helping celebrate what the organization called “Sactown Grown Night,” an appreciation of Sacramento’s farm-to-fork efforts.

The team also held a food drive at Raley Field, taking donations that benefited the Sacramento Food Bank.

The city’s status as “America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital” has been a contentious storyline for Sacramentans since April, when the slogan was painted on the Freeport water tower, controversially replacing “City of Trees.”

The alternate uniform made for another interesting look for Pablo Sandoval, who wore Christmas gear during his debut last Saturday with the San Jose Giants.

