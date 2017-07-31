Rays pitcher Chris Archer, Astros mascot have playful scuffle before game

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer has a beef with Houston Astros mascot Orbit. And on Monday, he made the beef official with a “Declaration of Unfriendliness.”
Oh no. @ChrisArcher22 has delivered his Declaration of Unfriendliness to @OrbitAstros. pic.twitter.com/IyiyJPPlXy— Houston Astros (@astros) August 1, 2017
The declaration reads: “A state of discord has existed between Chris Archer of the Tampa Bay Rays and Orbit of the Houston Astros.
Whereas general mischief and rascality has been among Orbit's repeated trespasses, Chris Archer is hereby resolved to carry on a campaign of pranks, gags and high jinks in retaliation which include, but are not limited to, use of objects such as: Water balloons, Whipped pies, Silly string, Small motorized vehicles, Bubblegum, Hand-crafted signage and any of the considerable resources of a Major League clubhouse.
This resolution is authorized,
Chris Archer”
The Houston Astros’ Twitter account posted the video of when Archer gave the piece of paper to Orbit, who crumpled the piece of paper and threw it on the ground.
This could get ugly. pic.twitter.com/JBu2BN18en— Houston Astros (@astros) August 1, 2017
There is some history to the interaction. In 2015, Orbit showed up to a game with a sign comparing Archer to Jaden Smith, son of actor Will Smith, according to SB Nation.
The Rays even tweeted out an official statement in support of Archer:
#Rays statement on the recent news of @ChrisArcher22 and @OrbitAstros. pic.twitter.com/d9J0JX4OBt— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 1, 2017
