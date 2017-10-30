Watched World Series? MLB has a note for you to get out of work, school

Game 5 of the World Series, a 5 hour and 17 minute affair that the Astros won 13-12 in 10 innings, didn’t end until 1:39 a.m. on the East Coast.
No worries. Major League Baseball took mercy on the dedicated fans who stayed up to watch the wild game and provided a great note that you can fill in and use as an excused absence from school or work today.
We got you, fam. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/8jAB725PLA— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
Houston now leads the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in the Series. Game 6 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles
