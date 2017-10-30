More Videos

Check out this Giants pitcher's $5.995 million Arizona home 1:00

Check out this Giants pitcher's $5.995 million Arizona home

Pause
See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020 2:11

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020

Watch Sacramento Cyclocross bicycle race action from above 3:38

Watch Sacramento Cyclocross bicycle race action from above

If you witness a crime, here's what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what to do

Why Reuben Foster should have room to roam against Eagles, plus other 49ers to watch 1:22

Why Reuben Foster should have room to roam against Eagles, plus other 49ers to watch

Watch CHP rescue fallen climber near Donner Ski Ranch after 60-foot fall 1:28

Watch CHP rescue fallen climber near Donner Ski Ranch after 60-foot fall

Hear JFK speak in Miami one week before he was assassinated 2:21

Hear JFK speak in Miami one week before he was assassinated

What 6,570 pounds of cocaine seized off Pacific Coast looks like 2:03

What 6,570 pounds of cocaine seized off Pacific Coast looks like

Kings coach Dave Joerger discusses free throws, Sunday's lineup 1:13

Kings coach Dave Joerger discusses free throws, Sunday's lineup

Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this 1:22

Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this

  • Managers Dave Roberts, A.J. Hinch talk Astros' Game 5 win over Dodgers

    Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Astros manager A.J. Hinch discuss Houston's 13-12 win over Los Angeles in Game 5 of the World Series.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Astros manager A.J. Hinch discuss Houston's 13-12 win over Los Angeles in Game 5 of the World Series. MLB
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Astros manager A.J. Hinch discuss Houston's 13-12 win over Los Angeles in Game 5 of the World Series. MLB

Baseball

Watched World Series? MLB has a note for you to get out of work, school

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

October 30, 2017 6:56 AM

Game 5 of the World Series, a 5 hour and 17 minute affair that the Astros won 13-12 in 10 innings, didn’t end until 1:39 a.m. on the East Coast.

No worries. Major League Baseball took mercy on the dedicated fans who stayed up to watch the wild game and provided a great note that you can fill in and use as an excused absence from school or work today.

Houston now leads the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in the Series. Game 6 is Tuesday night in Los Angeles

David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Check out this Giants pitcher's $5.995 million Arizona home 1:00

Check out this Giants pitcher's $5.995 million Arizona home

Pause
See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020 2:11

See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020

Watch Sacramento Cyclocross bicycle race action from above 3:38

Watch Sacramento Cyclocross bicycle race action from above

If you witness a crime, here's what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what to do

Why Reuben Foster should have room to roam against Eagles, plus other 49ers to watch 1:22

Why Reuben Foster should have room to roam against Eagles, plus other 49ers to watch

Watch CHP rescue fallen climber near Donner Ski Ranch after 60-foot fall 1:28

Watch CHP rescue fallen climber near Donner Ski Ranch after 60-foot fall

Hear JFK speak in Miami one week before he was assassinated 2:21

Hear JFK speak in Miami one week before he was assassinated

What 6,570 pounds of cocaine seized off Pacific Coast looks like 2:03

What 6,570 pounds of cocaine seized off Pacific Coast looks like

Kings coach Dave Joerger discusses free throws, Sunday's lineup 1:13

Kings coach Dave Joerger discusses free throws, Sunday's lineup

Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this 1:22

Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this

  • Check out this Giants pitcher's $5.995 million Arizona home

    Giants pitcher Matt Cain has raised the price of his Paradise Valley, Ariz. home after it failed to sell last year. Photos courtesy of Realtor.com. Reporting by Lauren Beale for the Los Angeles Times.

Check out this Giants pitcher's $5.995 million Arizona home

View More Video