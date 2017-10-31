Are the baseballs used in the 2017 World Series ‘juiced’?

1:18 Watch this for a safer, happier Halloween Pause

3:17 Police, fire departments show dance skills in 'Thriller' challenge

0:51 Criminal justice initiatives went too far, Sacramento County DA says

1:01 What you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo, new 49ers quarterback

0:56 See some of the more than half a million #MeToo posts that have taken over Twitter

2:11 See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020

3:19 The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

1:00 Here are some fireplace safety tips

1:22 Why Reuben Foster should have room to roam against Eagles, plus other 49ers to watch