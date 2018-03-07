More Videos

Rhys Hoskins, Jesuit High grad and Sac State alumnus now playing for the Philadelphia Phillies, reflects back on his days in Sacramento.
Rhys Hoskins, Jesuit High grad and Sac State alumnus now playing for the Philadelphia Phillies, reflects back on his days in Sacramento. Sacramento State

Baseball

Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins reflects on how playing for Sac State helped him become a pro

By By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

March 07, 2018 01:49 PM

Having made his baseball mark in Sacramento, Rhys Hoskins is the player the Philadelphia Phillies hope can be their franchise cornerstone. But the Jesuit High School and Sacramento State grad isn't forgetting where he came from.

The Phillies' 2014 fifth-round draft pick made his Major League Baseball debut in 2017. He made an immediate impact with an MLB-record 18 home runs over his first 34 career games.

In a new video produced by Sacramento State, he talks about how the university and baseball in general has helped him succeed.

"Coming to Sac State was something that made going to college a lot more fun, being close to home," he said in the video. "It was a chance to make me learn about the game of baseball, and what all goes into it. The mental part of the game was something that was introduced to me by the coaching staff (at Sac State), and that really kind of propelled me to a lot of the success I've had at the Major League level."

He said he was able to understand how especially hard it is to play baseball during his tenure with the Hornets, and to learn from his mistakes.

"It's a very process-oriented game," Hoskins said. "You have to trust the process. You have to embrace it. The results aren't always going to be there right away. You have to not be afraid to fail. You have to learn how to turn your failures into something positive., learn from it and get better."

Manager Gabe Kapler will place Hoskins somewhere in the middle of his lineup, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, molding his batting order around Hoskins. On Monday, Hoskins hit his second homer of the spring, powering the Phillies over the Minnesota Twins 4-3 in Grapefruit League play. Philadelphia opens the season at home on March 29.

