Bay Bridge meets Tower Bridge: River Cats and Giants face off for second time ever

It won't count toward any official standings, but Saturday night's game at Raley Field helped the River Cats get a bit of revenge against a team they haven't played in two years.
The Triple-A club welcomed their MLB-affiliate San Francisco Giants for an exhibition game in West Sacramento. The River Cats prevailed 6-5 in a contest with some late-inning drama.
Reliever Reyes Moronta held on for the save Saturday night, striking out the side in the ninth after letting the first two Giants runners on.
The River Cats used Saturday to showcase their new Tower Bridge logo behind home plate. It's also featured on alternate caps, unveiled in November.
Never miss a local story.
The exhibition also gave many Sacramento-area Giants fans their first live look at the team's offseason pickups; third baseman Evan Longoria, and outfielders Andrew McCutchen and Austin Jackson were all in the starting lineup. Fan favorite Pablo Sandoval also started, at designated hitter, for San Francisco.
For many years the Triple-A club for the Oakland A's, the River Cats switched affiliation to the Giants in 2015. The last time San Francisco faced Sacramento was right before the 2016 season. The MLB club won 8-4.
Giants' fans spirits are low in light of the recent news that Madison Bumgarner will miss time after breaking his pitching hand Friday in a spring training game.
After Saturday's tune-up and three exhibition contests against the A's, San Francisco will open the regular season Thursday against the Dodgers, in L.A. The River Cats open Pacific Coast League play April 5 at Tacoma.
Comments