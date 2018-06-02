Major League Baseball players with Sacramento-area ties

These nine Major League Baseball players have Sacramento-area roots

By Angel Guerrero

June 02, 2018

Nine players with ties to the Sacramento area are on Major League Baseball rosters this season. Here's a closer look at each:

Joe Biagini, RHP

Team: Toronto Blue Jays

College: San Mateo and UC Davis

Majors debut: April 8, 2016

Highlight: The Redwood City native entered Saturday having allowed 19 earned runs and five home runs in 20.1 innings.

J.D. Davis, 1B

Team: Cincinnati Reds

High school: Elk Grove

Majors debut: Aug. 5, 2017

Highlight: Davis, who hit four home runs as a rookie, blasted a three-run homer in his first visit to Yankee Stadium this season.

Daniel Descalso, 3B

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks

College: UC Davis

Majors debut: Sept. 18, 2010

Highlight: The Redwood City native won a World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals during his first full season as a starter in 2011. He also ranks third in the Diamondbacks’ roster this year with 24 RBIs entering Saturday.

David Hernandez, RHP

Team: Cincinnati Reds

College/high school: Cosumnes River College/Elk Grove

Majors debut: May 28, 2009

Highlight: The Sacramento native was fourth among National League relievers with a career-high 98 strikeouts with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012. He also holds a 2.50 ERA in 18 innings pitched for the Reds this season.

Rhys Hoskins, OF

Team: Philadelphia Phillies

College/high school: Sacramento State/Jesuit

Majors debut: Aug. 10, 2017

Highlight: Hit 18 home runs in 2017, the most by any player in MLB history who made his season debut Aug. 1 or later. Hoskins was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured jaw Thursday after taking a 95-mph foul tip off his face on May 28.

Andrew Knapp, C

Team: Philadelphia Phillies

High school: Granite Bay

Majors debut: April 6, 2017

Highlight: The Roseville native entered Saturday with 19 starts this season.

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Team: Boston Red Sox

High school: Woodland

Majors debut: Aug. 22, 2006

Highlight: The 2008 American League MVP has only played in three games this season for the Red Sox due to a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee on Oct. 25.

Max Stassi, C

Team: Houston Astros

High school: Yuba City

Majors debut: Aug. 20, 2013

Highlight: The Woodland native has started more games with the Astros in 2018 than in his previous five seasons combined. Stassi has a .303 batting average and five home runs in 89 at-bats this season.

Andrew Susac, C

Team: Baltimore Orioles

High school: Jesuit

Majors debut: May 22, 2014

Highlight: The Roseville native set a career-high .273 batting average and won a World Series title in his rookie season with the Giants. However, Susac entered Saturday without an RBI or home run for the Orioles this season.

