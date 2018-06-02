These nine Major League Baseball players have Sacramento-area roots

Nine players with ties to the Sacramento area are on Major League Baseball rosters this season. Here's a closer look at each:
Joe Biagini, RHP
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
College: San Mateo and UC Davis
Majors debut: April 8, 2016
Highlight: The Redwood City native entered Saturday having allowed 19 earned runs and five home runs in 20.1 innings.
J.D. Davis, 1B
Team: Cincinnati Reds
High school: Elk Grove
Majors debut: Aug. 5, 2017
Highlight: Davis, who hit four home runs as a rookie, blasted a three-run homer in his first visit to Yankee Stadium this season.
Daniel Descalso, 3B
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
College: UC Davis
Majors debut: Sept. 18, 2010
Highlight: The Redwood City native won a World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals during his first full season as a starter in 2011. He also ranks third in the Diamondbacks’ roster this year with 24 RBIs entering Saturday.
David Hernandez, RHP
Team: Cincinnati Reds
College/high school: Cosumnes River College/Elk Grove
Majors debut: May 28, 2009
Highlight: The Sacramento native was fourth among National League relievers with a career-high 98 strikeouts with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012. He also holds a 2.50 ERA in 18 innings pitched for the Reds this season.
Rhys Hoskins, OF
Team: Philadelphia Phillies
College/high school: Sacramento State/Jesuit
Majors debut: Aug. 10, 2017
Highlight: Hit 18 home runs in 2017, the most by any player in MLB history who made his season debut Aug. 1 or later. Hoskins was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured jaw Thursday after taking a 95-mph foul tip off his face on May 28.
Andrew Knapp, C
Team: Philadelphia Phillies
High school: Granite Bay
Majors debut: April 6, 2017
Highlight: The Roseville native entered Saturday with 19 starts this season.
Dustin Pedroia, 2B
Team: Boston Red Sox
High school: Woodland
Majors debut: Aug. 22, 2006
Highlight: The 2008 American League MVP has only played in three games this season for the Red Sox due to a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee on Oct. 25.
Max Stassi, C
Team: Houston Astros
High school: Yuba City
Majors debut: Aug. 20, 2013
Highlight: The Woodland native has started more games with the Astros in 2018 than in his previous five seasons combined. Stassi has a .303 batting average and five home runs in 89 at-bats this season.
Andrew Susac, C
Team: Baltimore Orioles
High school: Jesuit
Majors debut: May 22, 2014
Highlight: The Roseville native set a career-high .273 batting average and won a World Series title in his rookie season with the Giants. However, Susac entered Saturday without an RBI or home run for the Orioles this season.
