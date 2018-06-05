It's election day in California. Why these baseball players deserve your All-Star vote

It's time to cast your vote.
In California (and seven other states), Tuesday is primary election day. There are several races at stake in the Golden State, including governor and a U.S. Senate seat held by the same person for nearly 26 years.
In sports, there's another election taking place.
Fan voting for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game began Friday, and there are several worthy candidates from California's five teams who could find themselves playing in the Midsummer Classic.
Here's a look at some of those players (all stats are through Monday's games):
Catcher
The pick: Buster Posey, Giants
The five-time All-Star is putting together another solid case to make another appearance. Posey leads all eligible catchers with a .306 average and 55 hits to go with four home runs, 23 RBIs and 24 runs scored.
First Base
The pick: Brandon Belt, Giants
The 2016 All-Star is second among all eligible first basemen with a .307 average, and his 11 home runs put him behind just four players. However, Belt is expected to miss three weeks after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.
Second Base
The pick: Jed Lowrie, A's
Playing in his 11th season, Lowrie has never been selected to the Midsummer Classic. With a .296 average that's third among eligible second basemen and 42 RBIs to lead the American League at the position, this could be the year he gets that first nod.
Third Base
The pick: Christian Villanueva, Padres
Villanueva leads all rookies with 15 homers and is second among all hot-corner players. He also has 35 RBIs.
Shortstop
The pick: Andrelton Simmons, Angels or Brandon Crawford, Giants
By far the closest race here. Simmons' .330 average ranks second at the position, with Crawford's .320 fourth. Simmons has 71 hits (fourth overall at SS), while Crawford's 66 knocks is fifth overall while leading the National League at SS. They both have a .984 fielding percentage and have committed just four errors. Crawford was an All-Star in 2015; Simmons has yet to be selected.
Outfield
The picks: Mike Trout, Angels and Matt Kemp, Dodgers
Trout is expected to be here. The six-time All-Star and two-time MVP of the game is tied for majors' lead in home runs (19) and runs (52). Kemp is a bit of a surprise. The two-time selection hasn't been since 2012, but he leads the N.L. with a .344 average.
---
Pitchers were not highlighted because they are not selected by fan voting, which will remain open until July 5 at 8:59 p.m. Pacific.
The 89th All-Star Game will be played at Nationals Park in Washington on July 17. It will be televised on Fox.
