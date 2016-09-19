Davis named co-A.L. Player of the Week as A’s begin final homestand

OAKLAND -- The A’s best player during their best road trip of the season earned a league honor on Monday. Khris Davis was named co-American League player of the week for last week, sharing the honor with Boston’s Hanley Ramirez.
Davis hit .400 with five home runs and 13 RBIs as the A’s won six of their seven games against the Royals and Rangers. That included reaching a pair of milestones Sunday, when Davis hit two homers including his 40th of the season and 100th of his career.
"It feels like my birthday," said Davis, the first A’s player to be named player of the week since Josh Reddick last May.
Davis, who has the second-most homers in the majors since the All-Star Break (21) behind only Minnesota’s Brian Dozier, became the fifth Oakland A’s player to hit 40 homers in a season and first since Jason Giambi had 43 in 2001. With 13 games left, Davis has a good shot at surpassing that number.
"Talking to him yesterday, he doesn’t consider himself finished," A’s manager Bob Melvin said. "He’s in a good place right now."
The A’s, despite their 66-83 record, also feel like they’re in a good place as they open their final homestand of the season Monday against the Astros. They are coming off a road trip that included a four-game sweep in Kansas City and series in Texas in which their lone loss came on a blown save in the ninth.
"We played our best baseball of the season this last road trip," Melvin said. "It was as fun a road trip as I’ve been a part of in a couple years here."
Melvin said the influx of younger players from the minors "has a lot to do with it," giving the A’s a shot of energy they didn’t have at midseason. Some of the call-ups, like Ryon Healy and Joey Wendle, have become regulars in the lineup and are jockeying for bigger roles next spring.
"The last couple years have been disappointing here for us," Melvin said. "There’s times you can get beat down a little bit. But coming to the ballpark today was a really good feeling based on what we saw on this trip. And it has a lot to do with the energy level."
Another late-season call-up, Jharel Cotton, will make his third start for the A’s in the opener Monday against the Astros, followed by Sean Manaea and Daniel Mengden. Kendall Graveman will then pitch Friday’s opener against the A.L.-best Texas Rangers.
The A’s have not ruled out Sonny Gray pitching again this year. Melvin said Gray will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, likely longer than his last 30-pitch effort. If he comes out of that OK, the next step would be facing hitters in a simulated setting, and then potentially a game.
"First we want to get to that point," Melvin said.
A couple other injury updates: Mark Canha, out since May with a back strain, will hit off of a tee Tuesday. And Henderson Alvarez, who did not pitch this year for the A’s because of shoulder problems, will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his shoulder Tuesday.
