A’s trade fan-favorite Sean Doolittle. Fans wallow in their sorrows on Twitter.

There’s about two weeks until the MLB trade deadline. That means that Oakland A’s fans are bracing themselves for some of the team’s best players to be shipped off to other teams across the league.
The first domino may have fallen on Sunday morning. And the players involved made it particularly painful for many A’s fans.
Fan-favorite reliever Sean Doolittle and reliever Ryan Madson were traded to the Washington Nationals for pitcher Blake Treinen and prospects Sheldon Neuse and Jesus Luzardo, the team’s Twitter account confirmed.
In 23 appearances, Doolittle posted a 3.38 ERA and 31 strikeouts. In 40 appearances, Madson posted a 2.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts, according to Baseball Reference.
But Doolittle’s legacy in Oakland is largely about what he and his wife, Eireann Dolan, did off the field. Doolittle is a supporter of Operation Finally Home, which builds houses for wounded veterans and their families. Doolittle and his wife raised $40,000 to buy 900 tickets at the A’s Pride Night in 2015. They also hosted, planned and financed a Thanksgiving dinner for refugee families in Chicago, which is where Dolan is from, according to the New York Times.
A’s fans took to Twitter to express their sadness:
