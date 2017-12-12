Canseco says he’s ‘never complained’ about harassment. The tweets cost him his job

A series of tweets by Jose Canseco has likely cost him his job.
The former A’s slugger took to Twitter on Tuesday and appeared to joke about the numerous sexual harassment cases being reported in politics.
What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I've been molested by several women and never complained— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017
“What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I've been molested by several women and never complained,” read his first tweet on the subject.
From 1:59 to 3:43 p.m., Canseco tweeted at least eight times on the subject before switching topics and posting about Bitcoin. Here are some of the other tweets regarding harassment:
Well I mean I've been beaten by women taken advantage of by women and molested by women I never complain but it was kind of a turn-on— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017
I see the difference I guess cuz I was a good-looking guy and these politicians look like a bag of boogers— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017
These women complaining against sexual misconduct are just racist against ugly men— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017
Why is everyone so worried about what I am saying I'm just a simple guy trying to pay my bills worry about who's running our country— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017
The A’s issued a statement in response to his tweets.
A statement from the Oakland A's. pic.twitter.com/TREZpby3nU— Oakland Athletics ⚾️ (@Athletics) December 12, 2017
Canseco, 53, worked for NBC Sports California last season as a studio analyst during the baseball team’s pregame and postgame telecasts.
According to USA Today, the network said in a press release Canseco no longer has that job.
“Jose Canseco is no longer an employee with NBC Sports California,” the release said. “His agreement with us ended after the 2017 season. We certainly don’t agree with his comments, which do not reflect the values of our network or our team partner.”
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Canseco was expected to return to his studio role before Tuesday’s tweets.
The Chronicle also reports that he texted the newspaper, saying it was all a joke and called the posts “a bunch of riddles.”
Canseco, the 1986 American League Rookie of the Year, was a five-time All-Star in nine seasons with the A’s and became baseball’s first 40-40 man in 1988, hitting 42 home runs and stealing 40 bases while being named A.L. Most Valuable Player. He played 17 seasons in the majors, ending in 2001.
