Why the A's hired Rollie Fingers, an ‘essential part of our history and tradition’

The A's are bringing a Hall of Famer back to Oakland.
Former pitcher Rollie Fingers was hired as a special assistant to team President Dave Kaval, the A's announced Wednesday.
Fingers will "help advise the club and represent the team at community and fan events," according to a release on the team's website.
Kaval calls Fingers "one of the greatest players to ever wear an Oakland jersey and an essential part of our history and tradition."
The A's, who will celebrate their 50th anniversary in Oakland this season, will have Fingers join fellow Hall of Famers Dennis Eckersley and Rickey Henderson as team ambassadors. To celebrate the milestone, the team is offering free admission to their home game against the Chicago White Sox on April 17.
"I am excited to be part of the 50th anniversary team," Fingers said. "I can't believe that it's been that long since I put on an A's uniform as a player in 1968. I look forward to working with the club and connecting with our fans."
Fingers, 71, had a decorated 17-year major league career. The reliever went 114-118 with a 2.90 ERA, 341 saves and 1,299 strikeouts over 1,701 1/3 innings. He was on three championship teams in Oakland and was named the World Series MVP in 1974. He was a seven-time All-Star and won both the American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player honors in 1981 with the Milwaukee Brewers.
According to the team's release, Fingers will be part of the 50th anniversary team, which will be honored on March 30 during the second home game when the A's host the Los Angeles Angels at the Coliseum.
The team features 50 players to wear the A's uniform, including the team's ambassadors, plus Mark McGwire, Dave Stewart and the late Catfish Hunter.
