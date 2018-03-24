Why Giants fans might be shouting ‘Go A’s!’ this season — or else pay the price

The friendly Bay Area rivalry between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's looks like it's being taken to a new level for the 2018 season.
The Oakland club announced Saturday that Giants fans will be charged an extra $20 for parking, from $30 up to $50, according to a "strange" news release tweeted by an A's beat reporter. However, they can waive this extra rival charge by shouting "Go A's!" at the parking gate, says Dave Kaval, the team's president.
The initial reaction seems to be that this new rule is silly and strange. A CBS Sports report expressed skepticism, saying it might not be a serious policy—perhaps even an early April Fools' Day joke, citing "obvious loopholes." The site points out that the A's will host the Giants at the Coliseum just four times in 2018, with one being an exhibition game.
The news release does not clarify how Giants fans would be identified; whether the policy would apply only to Giants-A's matchups or to Giants fans in general; or how parking attendants would handle cars with a mixed-fan makeup. What if a Miami Marlins fan happens to be wearing an orange T-shirt?
Parking at the Oakland Coliseum costs $30 for general admission and $10 per vehicle for A's season ticket holders, except on Tuesdays when it's free to park unless Oakland is hosting a "premium opponent."
This year's Bay Bridge Series wraps around the All-Star Game. The Giants will host the A's at AT&T Park July 13-15, then head to the Coliseum for another three-game set July 20-22.
With almost four months to go until those games, who knows? Maybe the Giants will institute some rules of their own for their cross-bay brethren.
