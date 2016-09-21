San Francisco Giants

September 21, 2016 8:58 AM

Dodgers mock Giants pitcher Bumgarner with ‘Don’t look at me’ shirts

Los Angeles Dodgers players Yasiel Puig, Adrian Gonzalez, Justin Turner and Kenley Jansen mocked San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner prior to their game on Tuesday night with shirts that read “#DONTLOOKATME,” and by covering their eyes.

Puig reportedly sent the shirt to Bumgarner.

Bumgarner started a benches-clearing scuffle on Monday night when he repeatedly yelled at Puig not to look at him. This caused Puig to inch closer, retorting. Adrian Gonzalez hit the game-winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Los Angeles rallied past San Francisco for a 2-1 victory that increased its NL West lead to six games.

On Tuesday, the Giants won 2-0.

