Dodgers pound Moore, Giants 9-3

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig points to the sky after hitting a three-run home run as Giants starting pitcher Matt Moore walks back to the mound during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Giants starting pitcher Matt Moore gives the ball to manager Bruce Bochy as he is taken out of the game in the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Giants, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Giants starting pitcher Matt Moore throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Howie Kendrick, right, is forced out at second as Giants second baseman Joe Panik attempts to throw out Corey Seager at first during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles. Seager was safe at first on the play.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Giants, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
The Giants’ Denard Span, right, scores on a single by Angel Pagan as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Carlos Ruiz, left, drops the ball and home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez watches the play during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
The Giants’ Denard Span, right, scores on a single by Angel Pagan as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Carlos Ruiz drops the ball and home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez watches the play during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after scoring on a single by Adrian Gonzalez during the first inning of a baseball game against the Giants, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
The Giants’ Ehire Adrianza, right, is congratulated by Matt Moore after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Enrique Hernandez, right, is safe as he dives into home on a double by Andrew Toles as Giants catcher Buster Posey waits for the throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Giants second baseman Joe Panik can’t reach a ball hit for a single by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Howie Kendrick during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig, right, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Giants, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
The Giants’ Denard Span, center, scores on a single by Angel Pagan as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Carlos Ruiz, left, drops the ball and home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez watches the play during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
From left, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig celebrates his three-run home run with Justin Turner and Adrian Gonzalez during the first inning of a baseball game against the Giants, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Los Angeles.
