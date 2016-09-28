Giants open final homestand with 12-3 blowout of Rockies

1:31 Giants reliever George Kontos on playing at Wrigley Field Pause

1:06 Hunter Pence plays with River Cats, fans excited

1:39 Giants' Brandon Belt 'extremely excited' to win N.L. All-Star final vote

0:16 Last pitch seals River Cats' PCL victory over Fresno

2:05 The Shift: Variations on a theme

2:14 Tim Lincecum looks forward to Angels debut in Bay Area

1:26 Giants reliever Albert Suarez reflects on first major-league victory

1:37 Giants' Bruce Bochy on Derek Law: 'He's one of our guys'

2:13 Hitting coach, Barry Bonds: 'You try to improve their ability'

2:54 Former Giants slugger Barry Bonds returns to AT&T Park