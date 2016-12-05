A look at new Giants closer Mark Melancon

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Mark Melancon celebrates the final out of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, in Washington. ... Melancon had 47 saves last season with a 1.64 ERA. He worked a National League-high 67 games for the Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates.
Alex Brandon
The Associated Press
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Mark Melancon greets two rescue dogs before the start of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in Washington. The Nationals honored those who died in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with a moment of silence and ceremonies for first responders and members of the military.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
The Associated Press
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Mark Melancon throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, in Washington.
Alex Brandon
The Associated Press
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Mark Melancon looks on before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Sept. 23, 2016 in Pittsburgh.
Gene J. Puskar
The Associated Press
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Mark Melancon looks in from the mound during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
The Associated Press
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Mark Melancon (43) throws in the ninth inning during Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Washington.
Alex Brandon
The Associated Press
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Mark Melancon, right, celebrates with catcher Wilson Ramos after a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, Aug. 5, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
The Associated Press
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Mark Melancon celebrates after their 8-3 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mark Melancon celebrates striking out Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal for the final out of a 4-3 win in a baseball game, Sunday, June 26, 2016 in Pittsburgh.
Gene J. Puskar
The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mark Melancon (35) greets catcher Francisco Cervelli after getting the last out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Pittsburgh.
Keith Srakocic
The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mark Melancon (35) throws a pitch during a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, July 19, 2016 in Pittsburgh.
Fred Vuich
The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mark Melancon (35) looks on from the mound during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 17, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
The Associated Press