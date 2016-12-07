San Francisco Giants

December 7, 2016 9:13 AM

You may not recognize the slimmer ex-Giants slugger Pablo Sandoval

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

Baseball fans can be forgiven for doing a double-take after seeing a recent online photo of Pablo Sandoval, the former San Francisco Giants third baseman and current Boston slugger, showing off a dramatic weight loss.

Here’s a look at two vastly different pictures of Sandoval.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox have high hopes for Sandoval making an impact on the 2017 season. It was evident on Monday when manager John Farrell called the third baseman “one of the keys” for a Red Sox team looking to replace David Ortiz’s production in the lineup. Here’s the audio.

Related content

San Francisco Giants

Comments

 

Videos

Giants manager Bruce Bochy before NLDS Game 1

View more video

Sports Videos