You may not recognize the slimmer ex-Giants slugger Pablo Sandoval

Baseball fans can be forgiven for doing a double-take after seeing a recent online photo of Pablo Sandoval, the former San Francisco Giants third baseman and current Boston slugger, showing off a dramatic weight loss.
Here’s a look at two vastly different pictures of Sandoval.
Welp. Here it is. Via the @BostonGlobe, the picture that everyone's going to be talking about tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/FbWPrm8DfH— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) February 21, 2016
Dave Dombrowski says Sandoval is in "tremendous shape" - here's ur proof! Photo courtesy Alvaro Hernandez - #redsox #wbz pic.twitter.com/RyoYyQEnqd— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) December 6, 2016
Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox have high hopes for Sandoval making an impact on the 2017 season. It was evident on Monday when manager John Farrell called the third baseman “one of the keys” for a Red Sox team looking to replace David Ortiz’s production in the lineup. Here’s the audio.
Comments