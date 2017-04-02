Giants blow lead, fall to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day

Arizona Diamondbacks' Chris Owings, front, celebrates his walk-off single against the San Francisco Giants with Jake Lamb (22), Paul Goldschmidt, second from left, Brandon Drury, second from right, and Robbie Ray, right, in an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 6-5.
Ross D. Franklin
AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis, right, reaches up to catch a high-hopper hit by San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik (12) during the fourth inning of an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix.
San Francisco Giants' Gorkys Hernandez, right, grimaces after being called out on strikes as Arizona Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis, left, runs back to the dugout during the sixth inning of an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake Lamb, right, tags out San Francisco Giants' Eduardo Nunez, left, trying to steal third base as umpire D.J. Reyburn (70) watches during the sixth inning of an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed connects for a run-scoring single against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock (11) celebrates his two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants with Nick Ahmed (13) during the sixth inning of an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix.
San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner (40) celebrates his home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with first base coach Jose Alguacil, right, during the fifth inning of an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix.
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford tosses his bat away as the flies out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix.
San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner, left, rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Arizona Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke (21) as Diamondbacks' Chris Owings, right, looks to the outfield during the fifth inning of an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt (44) fouls a pitch off as San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, second from left, and umpire Greg Gibson, left, look on during the first inning of an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix.
Former NBA basketball player Grant Hill throws out the first pitchfor an Opening Day game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Giants on Sunday in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke pauses on the mound before warming up for the team's game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt, left, high-fives teammates before the Diamondbacks' Opening Day game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday in Phoenix.
San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy, right, high-fives players before the team's Opening Day game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Phoenix.
San Francisco Giants' Madison Bumgarner throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix.
San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence waits to bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix.
Players and coaches from the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants stand for the national anthem as jets from Luke Air Force Base fly over before an Opening Day game Sunday in Phoenix.
San Francisco Giants' Bruce Bochy watches batting practice before an Opening Day baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Phoenix.
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford (35) and Jarrett Parker (6) wait their turn during batting practice before an Opening Day game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Phoenix.
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt walks out of the batting cage before an Opening Day game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks mascot Baxter, left, greets fans as they arrive at Chase Field before an Opening Day game between the Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday in Phoenix.
