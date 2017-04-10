Giants fans geared up and ready for home opener

San Francisco Giants fans didn't seem to notice the long lines or crowded walkways in and around AT&T Park on Monday, but were found cheering, waving signs, showing off memorabilia and wearing thier most outrageous Giants gear; anything to show support for their home team on opening day, Monday, April 10, 2017 in San Francisco, Calif.
Paul Kitagaki and Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

