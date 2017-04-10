Giants fans geared up and ready for home opener

San Francisco Giants fans didn't seem to notice the long lines or crowded walkways in and around AT&T Park on Monday, but were found cheering, waving signs, showing off memorabilia and wearing thier most outrageous Giants gear; anything to show support for their home team on opening day, Monday, April 10, 2017 in San Francisco, Calif.
Paul Kitagaki and Jose Luis VillegasThe Sacramento Bee
The Giants will start Samardzija in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Cubs. Samardzija faced the Cubs once this season and lasted four innings. He was drafted by Chicago and pitched six-plus seasons for the Cubs.